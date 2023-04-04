Fourteen questions will be posed in the House of Keys today.
Only two MHKs are asking them.
The house meets at 10am.
There is also on piece of legislation, the third reading of the Income Tax Bill.
And the Keys will also be asked to agree with a Legislative Council amendment to the Trust and Trustees Bill 2023.
The questions:
1. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for the Treasury –
Why he has launched a consultation on the collection by coroners of local authority rates debts; and if he will make a statement.
2. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for the Treasury –
On what grounds Treasury collects rates on behalf of a local authority; and what criteria are in place for such collection.
3. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture –
If she will provide an update on her department's negotiations with unions.
4. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture
Whether a) teaching staff, b) support staff, c) child witnesses, d) the guest presenter and e) others were questioned as part of the independent review of relationships and sex education referred to in her Tynwald statement of March 21, 2023; and when they were questioned.
5. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Enterprise –
How many non-residents have bought one or more residential properties in the island in each of the last three years a) to live in; or b) for some other purpose.
6. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Enterprise –
What impact the Land, Deeds and Probate Registries Fees and Duties Order 2023 is expected to have on the housing market.
7. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture –
What action is being taken to address vet vacancies; what immigration barriers she is aware of; what conversations have taken place with the UK Government in this regard; and if she will make a statement.
8. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
How successful the £2 bus fare initiative was.
9. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
How many arriving and departing flights in the last month have been cancelled or delayed by more than two hours; and in each instance what the reason was.
10. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Health and Social Care –
What support is provided to departing or returning patient transfer passengers whose flight is cancelled or delayed by more than two hours.
11. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Justice and Home Affairs –
What plans she has to revise the Firearms Act 1947, Restriction of Offensive Weapons Act 1963, the Shot Guns Air Weapons and Cross-Bows Act 1994 and related regulations and procedures.
12. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
How many people will be denied free access to the steam railway as a result of recent changes to Go Gold passes.
13. The Hon. Member for Douglas North, Mr Ashford, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
Why charging has been introduced on the heritage railways for people with profound learning disabilities or severe autism who have Go Gold Passes.
14. The Hon. Member for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, Mr Moorhouse, to ask the Minister for Infrastructure –
Whether there are any restrictions or recommendations about a) the maximum speed of a steam train and b) the use of a steam train whistle.