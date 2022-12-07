Also on the front page, we report that a proposal designed to lure more business to the island at the airport gateway might be rethought.
Education Minister Julie Edge says the department will not be making a new offer to teachers, as the dispute over this year’s pay deal carries on.
Drink-driver Ian Matthew Moore said he was ‘11 out of 10’ drunk.
A government-backed building agency has said that a lack of specialist contractors could hold up the redevelopment of the old nurses’ home.
Design work for the replacement for Castle Rushen High School will be completed in the next 12 months.
The equivalent of 48 GP appointments per day were missed between April 2021 to March 2022.
The price of stamps is increasing earlier than originally intended.
Brookfield Nursing and Residential Home has held an awards evening to celebrate its longest-serving members of staff.
An organiser of one of the island’s ‘warm spaces’ has said that although some of the venues are well attended, transportation to venues remains an issue. We find out how the warm spaces initiative is going.
Douglas councillor Devon Watson says that social housing needs more public investment following the amount of cases of black mould reported to the council.
Teenager Kyle James Murphy has been fined for possessing ketamine and cannabis.
Offender Arthur Mangolini has been fined £300 for possessing £20-worth of cannabis.
Douglas will get a new lifeboat today (Thursday).
David Ashford, MHK for Douglas North, has urged Douglas residents to attend a public meeting tonight regarding the fortnightly bin collection.
A candidate in a local authority by-election has urged people to NOT vote for her.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas has confirmed that Crogga had sought to vary the conditions of its licence to explore Manx waters for gas.
Talks are continuing between the Royal College of Nursing and Manx Care over nurses’ pay.
A memorial plaque will be unveiled next week to remember those who died during the sinking of warship HMS Racehorse.
Direct flights from Ronaldsway to mainland Spain will be available in next year’s Easter school holidays.
Animal and farming organisations have stressed the need to keep dogs on leads when around livestock following recent reports of dog attacks on sheep.
A new Buddhist temple has opened in the Isle of Man.
In Island Life we preview a Winterfest variety show.
Manx Youth Orchestra (MYO) holds its annual Christmas concert this weekend.
Christmas is also on the centre pages, choirs, dance groups, actors and a brass band all came together in Castletown to celebrate the season.
Manx boxer Mathew Rennie ended 2022 on a high as he scored a decisive points victory over Russian Rustem Fatkhullin.
