In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, a teachers’ union warns that members might strike over pay

This week’s Isle of Man Examiner leads with a story about a would-be whistleblower’s employment tribunal.

He revealed that toxic waste was pumped out to sea by the Department of Infrastructure against scientists’ advice.

Also for page one, we’ve looked at the teachers’ pay dispute. One union is still far from happy with the deal.

Also this week:

Police found 48 packages of cannabis, totalling 11.6kg, with a street value of £232,914 inside car wheels delivered to the island.

Deborah Dalgarno, who fraudulently claimed more than £65,000 to fund a lavish lifestyle, has been handed a suspended sentence at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.

A 73-year-old man who died after falling into Peel harbour died as a result of a reflex cardio respiratory arrest, as a result of sudden emergence in sea water.

Ramsey Commissioners have changed their mind after deciding to charge the town’s football club for refuse collection and disposal from their campsite at Ballacloan during the TT period.

The newly-appointed Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas tells us he won’t be blaming his predecessor for the current state of affairs.

Wool prices are a big issue in the island’s farming community. We find out more in our Food and Farming pages.

The extraordinary story of a teacher who went blind over five days after her own immune system attacked her eyes.

A Liverpudlian who imported £80,000 worth of cannabis to the island has been jailed for 28 months.

The island’s biggest motorcycle shop is closing its doors on Saturday after more than 40 years in business.

The ambulance service responded to 710 incidents in its busiest TT on record.

Inquests have opened into the deaths of some of the competitors in this year’s TT.

And an inquest heard how a 73-year-old died when he fell in Peel harbour.

Fisherman Jason Craig Quayle ,who spat in the face of a police officer, has been sentenced.

Historian Peter Kelly talks about the shortcomings of the island’s planning system in our Buildings at Risk feature.

In Working Week, we find out more about milliner Clare-Jane Kennaugh.

David Cretney remembers the days when Coca-Cola was made in the island on his page.

Naturally, in sport, the Parish Walk is the big news.

Our picture spreads include Armed Forces Day and the Queen’s Baton Relay.

There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.

