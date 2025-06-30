Fifty-nine-year-old John Robert Johnston, of Fairways Drive, had previously denied the offence, as well as careless driving.
However, he later changed his plea to guilty to the first charge, with the prosecution offering no evidence in relation to the second charge, after Johnston agreed to accept a caution in relation to that.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the careless driving had been a very minor allegation of its type.
He said that Johnston had pulled his Ford Transit van onto a verge bordering a house, to let oncoming traffic pass, but had run over some ornamental stones.
The incident took place on the A26 Braaid Road, on August 20 last year.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said that Johnston had reported the matter himself after damaging the stones, and that the vehicle coming the other way hadn’t stopped.
Mr Travers said that his client had engaged with the home owner and had undertaken remedial works, spending considerable time ensuring that the work was completed.
‘He has taken a responsible attitude all along,’ said the advocate.
Mr Travers went on to say that the main issue with the van’s defects had been one of the tyres, and was a result of misaligned tracking.
He said that Johnston had already booked the van in to be assessed at a garage on September 1, when the incident occurred on August 20, and it had previously been serviced in April.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs and endorsed his licence with three penalty points.
He agreed to pay the fine and costs within three months.