A murder trial jury is due to retire tomorrow afternoon to consider its verdict.
The paper also has coverage of the big report into the health service carried out by a UK organisation.
The island’s Children’s Champion is concerned that no funding has been allocated for free school meals over the summer.
A swarm of bees has had to be removed from the site of the Laxey Wheel.
Joiner Damien Clarke Crowe was 16 times the legal limit for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, when he drove.
The government says the new Isle of Man ferry terminal in Liverpool won’t be used until next year.
Rebecca Miah has been appointed as the new managing director of Isle of Man Meat Company Ltd, better known as IoM Meats.
The coastguard rescues a dog from a cliff face.
Kian Ronnie Cottam has been sentenced for drug dealing and money laundering.
Offender Ryan Kyle Shaw had admitted careless driving after he drove into a wall then failed to stop afterwards.
A fishing company and a boat skipper have been charged with two offences.
A charity which helps people impacted by diabetes in the island is worried about the lack of service available for diabetic retinal screening.
Men who have sex with men will be permitted to donate blood from June 1.
A wildlife charity in the island is warning against misinformation about ivy.
Teenager Taylor Jake Murphy has admitted assaulting a police officer, threatening behaviour, property damage, and possessing a knife.
Motorist Steven John Kelly has been fined for driving without insurance.
Michelle Haywood will join the Department for Enterprise as a political member. Paul Craine and Claire Christian get jobs too.
Plans for a ‘community craft brewery’ in the old fire station in Castletown won’t go ahead after the lease agreement between the town’s commissioners and tenants Bottle Monkey was terminated.
Ramsey Grammar School’s farm.
The Manx Concert Brass Band will compete with the UK’s top bands next year.
The suicide prevention strategy has been passed by Tynwald.
The Manx government has agreed a common policy with the Channel Islands over international tax rules.
Care worker Aretha Lawson has relived her ordeal after collapsing while looking after a client in their home.
Cultures from all over the island were celebrated in Springfest. We have two pages of photos.
In our Working Week pages, we look at what’s appropriate to wear at work these days. It seems we’re getting more informal.
Two friends – Rick Dacey and Ian Warborn-Jones – who set up an artisan distillery on a working farm in Andreas have received the ultimate seal of approval: their Manx Hoolie white rum is now being sold in Harrods.
Our front page from the past is from 1956, when the Examiner highlighted what fans could look forward to in that year’s TT.
David Cretney looks at innovation in Manx sport in his column.
The back page reports Mark Cavendish’s decision to retire and includes a big photo of Laxey Football Club, which is celebrating.
There are 10 pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
