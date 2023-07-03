The Isle of Man Examiner has plenty of coverage of the arrival of the new Steam Packet vessel this week.
There are lots of photos from photographers Dave Kneale and Callum Staley.
The lead story is about the chief constable’s report.
Reporter Adrian Darbyshire highlights worrying details about police officers having to use the food bank.
Also this week:
Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson has urged the government to re-evaluate its priorities after it announced that poorer children wouldn’t be given free school meals during the summer holidays.
Garry Dentith, a leading member of an organised crime group whose jail term was increased when he lost his appeal, has failed to get his original sentence restored.
Plans for a major ‘parkland campus’ to house the headquarters of a online gambling company in Douglas have been granted permission, in spite of objections from the owner of Shoprite.
Offender Sharon Nancy Hotchkiss has been fined after sending offensive messages to her former partner and burning some of his possessions.
The Ballasalla bypass, the island’s newest main road, has opened.
A festival organised by a group of local DJs is returning to Ramsey this month.
An inquest has found that the drowning of a Douglas father and son in an Irish lake was accidental.
Sixty-one-year-old Lorraine Hicklin has admitted assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.
The Manx SPCA has called for the protection of herring gulls due to their alarming decrease in population.
Do we still need Pride? Siobhan Fletcher asks the question in her latest feature about the issue.
Four men accused of being part of an organised crime syndicate have been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The capital’s inaugural beach day took place over the weekend with crowds gathering on Douglas beach, so we asked the public what their favourite beach is in the island.
Teenager Puwanut Khueanok has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery after admitting drug-dealing.
A look ahead to what we can expect at Tynwald Day tomorrow.
Lots of photos from the 150th anniversary celebrations of the steam railway.
In our Food and Farming section, we learn about an outdoor food market on the North Quay at Douglas aims to promote the best of Manx produce while encouraging new traders and supporting the island’s economy.
For the last 20 years Matie Viljoen has been one of the most respected large animal vets on the island.
But twice a year he has also headed off home for a couple of months to his wine farm in South Africa. Now, he and his family are importing some of the wines from his own farm and the surrounding wineries into the Isle of Man.
We find out more in our Working Week section.
Yasmin Ingham produced a superb ride to win the prestigious SAP Cup at CHIO Aachen in Germany over the weekend.
That’s the big story on the back page.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
The Examiner is on sale now.
But you don’t have to go to the paper shop to buy one.