In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Investigations into TT deaths start

In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we report that the investigations into to deadliest TT since 1989 have begun.

Also on page one, the contract to run Radio TT is up for grabs.

Inside:

The sports action from the TT. There are 12 pages inside.

Offender Sean Thomas Patrick O’Neill has been sentenced after punching and headbutting a pub owner in Port Erin.

Local activist David Joughin is setting up a community initiative for people in Douglas, with the aim of discussing interests and social concerns.

A visiting TT fan from Australia who crashed a motorbike on the Mountain Road after drinking has been banned from driving - but only in the Isle of Man and UK.

The Queen’s Commonwealth Games baton is on its way to the island.

An upmarket burger joint has shut suddenly.

Masks no longer have to be worn in hospital.

A chance for wannabe archaeologists to get their hands dirty when excavations begin again.

In our regular charity feature, this week we shine a spotlight on the Diana Princess of Wales Hospice Care at Home Trust.

Two visiting TT fans have been fined for assault causing actual bodily harm after a fight on Douglas promenade.

Demand was high this year for the return of water taxis that transport visitors to and from the island for TT.

In our Word on the Street feature, we asked visitors how they’d like to see the TT improved.

Members of the Andreas Benevolent Society have celebrated their ‘club day’ in a tradition that stretches back more than 200 years.

Two photo specials: one of the Moddey Dhoo motorcycle event in Peel and one showing the bands that appeared at 1886.

MHK Jane Poole-Wilson writes our political column this week. It’s about youth justice.

In our Food and Farming pages, Julie Blackburn speaks to Chrissy Cannell about farming land that’s been in the family for hundreds of years.

In Working Week we talk to a business that grows chillis.

David Cretney writes about the island’s glens in his column.

There is also more sport at the back of the paper, our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and community news.

The Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.

You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.