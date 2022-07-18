In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Jet skiers weren’t harassing dolphins

This week’s Isle of Man Examiner leads on a story about paying for our health service.

It turns out that a suggestion that we might pay towards hospital treatment has been considered, an idea that was surely unthinkable not long ago.

Also this week:

The amazing story of an 81-year-old who went missing for three days but was found by a member of the public.

A charity has defended a group of jet skiers against ‘abusive’ comments online in response to photos of them ‘supposedly harassing’ dolphins in Peel bay.

Teenager Sarah Louise Stoddart, who admitted via social media to being involved in a car accident after she felt guilty has been sentenced.

The project group formed to create a new Long Covid and ME/CFS support service for the island is making ‘good progress’ prior to its launch date of September, according to Manx Care.

IT engineer Sanur Seetal, who drove while under the influence of cocaine has been sentenced and banned from driving.

Offender Nicola Rachael Goldstraw has admitted assaulting a woman at the Outback bar.

A new discount app has launched in Shoprite stores this week.

Former army captain Adam Diver man will attempt to swim from the north west of England to the Isle of Man later this week.

The Department for Enterprise is seeking views on the introduction of a number of family leave rights.

Views are also being sought about whistleblowing and zero hours contracts here in the Isle of Man.

Patricia Anne Kelly admitted cultivating cannabis after a plant was found at her home.

A former member of the armed forces, Benjamin Lyons, carried a machete in his trousers, a court has been told.

Why intrepid Sue Furner is setting out on a 630-mile walk from Somerset to Dorset.

A PhD student is seeking people with memories of the island’s herring industry for her research.

Six businesses in the island have reported being attacked by ransomware so far this year.

It’s holiday season, but are the issues with flight cancellations putting Manx people off going abroad? That’s the question we pose in our street interviews this week.

In our Working Week section, why a shortage of microchips is hitting the car industry.

We also meet Dom Roberts, who has set up a watersports business in the island

Our MHK’s column this week is by Onchan’s Rob Callister, who talks about the cost of living crisis.

In our Buildings at Risk feature, SAVE Mann’s Heritage, co-founder Peter Kelly tells of the two-and-a-half year long battle to save Baillie Scott’s first major commission in the island.

Davey Todd rounded off what was a near-perfect return to the Southern 100 with victory in the Solo Championship race on Thursday afternoon.

That’s the lead story on the back page.

There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in total.

There is also our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.

The Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.

You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.