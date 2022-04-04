In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Medicinal cannabis fraudster is thwarted

In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we report on a fraudster who wanted to produce medicinal cannabis in the island.

That is on the front page with news about the closure of Ramsey Bakery and reaction to it.

Inside:

The amount of public money paid to individual businesses to help them during the pandemic is to be published for everyone to read.

The total number of days taken off by police officers since the beginning of 2022 because of mental health issues is more than 100.

Manx toddler Julio Jack has made his TV debut on CBeebies, beginning his new role on The Toddler Club.

Manx Care will be offering antiviral treatment to those who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19.

Paul Hardman speaks to Peter Sugden, a Merchant Navy officer from Ramsey, about his two weeks delivering aid and helping refugees from inside Ukraine across the Polish border.

The annual Beer and Cider Festival is returning this weekend after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce is concerned about rising costs and is asking for a meeting with government.

The courts have had a few busy days.

Teenager Kian Mark Glassey from Glen Vine has been sentenced after he admitted having four different drugs at his home.

Offender Caleb James Machonna Stowell, who punched a man five times during a brawl outside 1886 bar has been punished for assault causing actual bodily harm.

Fifty-year-old Christopher Quilliam has been handed a suspended sentence after brandishing a knife during a domestic row.

Manx Children’s Art Therapy (formerly known as the Teapot Trust Isle of Man) has been awarded a grant of £48,300 by the Manx Lottery Trust.

In our series of features about smaller charities, we learn about the Isle of Man Search and Rescue Dog Team.

With work on the Douglas site of the new KFC and Starbucks racing ahead, we joined children from Foxdale School on a visit.

Our columnists have a variety of subjects.

Alistair Ramsay talks about all the meetings held in secret by members of Tynwald and the result of the Freedom of Information request he made.

The MHK writing for us this week is Michelle Haywood. She talks about the importances of Areas of Special Scientific Interest.

And David Cretney, erstwhile MHK and MLC, remembers some of the giants of Manx politics in the past.

For our front page of the past, we go back 70 years and see what interested the Peel City Guardian’s readers.

There are three pages on the sports awards in the sports pages.

There is also our letters page, the crossword, a television guide and lots of community news.

The Isle of Man Examiner is in shops now.

You don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.