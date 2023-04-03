In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, we lead with a story that reveals that there’s a big review of our heritage railways.
Inside we find out that the horse trams might have been operating illegally.
Also this week:
Eight-year-old Luke Cain, who has juvenile arthritis, has raised more than £800 for charity by walking up Peel Hill.
Offender Megan Louise Kermode has been fined £500 after admitting being in charge of a car while under the influence of cannabis but has been spared a ban.
The results of the assisted dying public consultation reveal that respondents were almost evenly split on the matter.
Closing submissions were heard today as a tribunal considers what compensation should be awarded to top medic Rosalind Ranson, who was unfairly dismissed.
Andrew Fenton, the owner of a glazing company, was handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting benefit fraud.
Two men have been accused of rape.
Teenager Rowan Morgan Lace has been in court after she admitted being a passenger in a stolen car.
The plug is being pulled on taxpayer funding of the liquidation of a failed investment fund New Earth Renewables and Recycling (Infrastructure).
An opportunity to sing for the king.
The island’s new chief constable is in place.
A support group for people with ME and Long Covid has been set up.
James Stephen Richard Rosengrove has admitted drink-driving, obstructing a drug search, and having no vehicle tax.
Joshua Connor Harding has appeared in court after he punched holes in a wall and door at his parents’ home.
In Working Week, we hear about the new Eden project in the north west of England and why representatives have been to the island.
There is lots of coverage of the Sports Awards in our sports pages plus plenty of action from games.
Our front page from the past is very usual. The Isle of Man Weekly Times devoted it entirely to weddings.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
