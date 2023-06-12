This week’s Isle of Man Examiner talks to the men behind the proposed cannabis factory near the airport.
Some people take it illegally to treat everything from anxiety and depression to chronic pain, MS, Parkinson’s and epilepsy.
Grow Lab Organics says it wants to help them legally.
Also this week:
Our 12-page round-up of the TT races.
Why Manx farmers are furious after they say they were misled by the government about a wool contract that didn’t actually exist.
Commuters let the train take the strain out of getting to and from work during TT week.
But numbers using the TT commuter service were down on previous years.
Recruitment of international nurses has stabilised ‘dangerously low’ staffing levels at Noble’s Hospital, new figures show.
Manx Utilities has forward-purchased 20% of the natural gas that it expects to use this winter, which should keep prices stable.
Finance sector company Abacus has found pieces of artwork but doesn’t know much about them, so is appealing for information about their origin.
A visiting TT fan was unable to tell police who he was or whether he was with anyone, and he was subsequently arrested.
Our Word on the Street feature asks people what they thought of the TT.
A visitor who flew a drone near the TT course told a court he didn’t realise doing so was illegal
LGBT+’s Pride’s roots in the Isle of Man.
Adam Knight, who had his left leg amputated in 2022, will be taking on the Parish Walk this year.
In our property feature, we look at a castle for sale.
With the 2023 Isle of Man TT wrapped up, and a fortnight of glorious sun and record-breaking speeds coming to a close, we spoke to race fans and Bushy’s TT Village manager Dave Wookey to find out how they found this year’s festival.
Manx Care will hold its second public open day and annual public meeting next month
Sailing for the Disabled will be able to enhance the quality of its sailings thanks to a grant from Manx Lottery Trust.
Two Manx shearers are to compete in the 2023 Golden Shears Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling World Championships, an event which showcases the art, skill and techniques it takes to be a world champion.
Photos from the Red Arrows display.
Hospice Isle of Man, ManxSPCA, and Isle of Man Foodbank all received donations from Zurich on the Isle of Man’s annual charity scheme.
Ciaran McNulty has been named as the Canada Life Premier League Player of the Month for May. That’s one of the big sports stories in eight pages of action.
There is also plenty of community news, four puzzles pages and our letters page.
David Cretney looks back on the TT too.
