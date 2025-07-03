FIM Capital Limited has appointed Daniel Cadamy to the role of chief financial officer.
The move follows his recruitment in March as FIM Capital’s interim head of change and will see him take over responsibility for the financial oversight and strategy of the Douglas-based independent investment management and fund administration business.
With more than 25 years’ experience in the financial services sector, Dan has previously held a number of senior finance roles in high-profile financial companies across the sector including group financial controller at Equiom and group head of finance and chief financial officer at Suntera.
Having moved to the Isle of Man as a child, Dan attended Castle Rushen High School before completing a BSc (Hons) in Mathematics at Edinburgh University.
He joined a ‘Big Four’ accountancy practice in 2003 and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.
Commenting on the appointment, Dan said: ‘Having spent some time already at FIM Capital, I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to take on the position of chief financial officer as the business continues to go from strength to strength.
‘I have been particularly impressed by both the commitment and professionalism of the whole team and their dedication to the financial well-being of their clients. I am keen to work further with them and assist in developing the business as well as maintain the high standard of service already evident.’
Welcoming Dan to the new role, FIM Capital chief executive David Bushe said that, in his short time with the company, his aptitude and motivation had shone through.
‘Dan’s previous experience in high-growth, multi-jurisdictional private-equity backed businesses has provided him with the essential knowledge and expertise for his new role at FIM Capital.
‘He brings with him a drive and impetus for development and continuous improvement as well as the capability for strategic thinking and decision-making.
‘In addition, his previous experience in managing change in fast-moving environments will be extremely useful as FIM Capital implements its future growth plans and continues to deliver on its mission of outstanding service to our worldwide clientele.
‘Dan has already made himself a valuable addition to the team and we look forward to working with him in this new role.’
