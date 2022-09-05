In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner: Waits at the emergency department
In this week’s Isle of Man Examiner we report on the increasing waits at the hospital’s accident and emergency ward.
Also this week:
Gary Smith, who appeared in court as an offender after a confrontation with a bouncer, shows us a photo of the injury he sustained.
Farmer and landowner Alf Caine has warned that the River Glass is in danger of flooding after, he claims, years of neglect by the Department of Infrastructure.
A ‘serious shortage of midwives’ could end up being a major problem according to the Royal College of Midwives.
Christopher James Christian, who urinated in a police van and on an officer’s kit bag, has been sentenced.
Stu Peters has become the first MHK to pass his advanced motorcycling rider course with the Advanced Institute of Motoring.
Unveiling of plaques for HMS Urley, the predecessor of Ronaldsway Airport.
People with views about the government’s desire to increase the population to 100,000 can officially have their say.
Steven Primrose-Smith from Port St Mary, who is walking around the equator, has had to halt his journey due to problems caused by Brexit and the war in Ukraine.
Manx Care has issued a formal apology to the Information Commissioner after admitting that an error had been made in the minutes of a meeting.
Repair work to the steps at Port Skillion off Douglas Head, which have left the beach out of action for months, has been completed.
Daniel Paul Ashenden has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for the possession and distribution of indecent images of children.
Two academics will visit the island this month to take part in the college’s Research Festival at the Nunnery in Douglas.
The panel ruling over the Dr Rosalind Ranson employment tribunal has given the Attorney General’s Chambers just under two weeks to provide it with more information.
As the cost of production continues to bite, Noa Bakehouse is to scale back production.
As the schools go back for the autumn term, we ask people about their memories in the classrooms in our Word on the Street feature.
Our photographer visited the St John’s Produce Show.
The Isle of Man Agricultural Marketing Society is holding elections to appoint six new directors from the farming industry.
Skullcap, a rare wildflower, has been rediscovered in the island by Manx Wildlife Trust after an absence of 142 years.
Our Working Week section includes an interview with a father and son who are running the island’s first cannabis clinic. They tell us about the medicinal benefits the drug can bring.
On the back page, Jamie McCanney and Jed Etchells achieved history with the Great Britain team at the end of the International Six Days Enduro on Saturday.
Our front page from the past is a Green Final from 1964.
There is also David Cretney’s column, our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
