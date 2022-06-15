In this week’s Manx Independent: Did all the buses really run over the TT period?

In this week’s Manx Independent, we look at the comments the then infrastructure minister said about the bus service over the TT period.

What Tim Crookall told the House of Keys is challenged.

An appeal has been lodged against the Fynoderee Distillery’s recently-approved planning application to expand its gin bar in Ramsey.

TT star John McGuinness has called for criminals who slash motorcycle tyres to have their hands cut off.

The new statue of the Bee Gees on Loch Promenade, Douglas, will be missing for a few weeks later this month.

Andrew Smith MHK has sparked outrage after changing his opinion of assisted dying from the election hustings to a House of Keys debate on the matter.

Offender Brian Mark Corlett, who assaulted a woman at a taxi rank in Douglas, has been sentenced.

Nine flights were cancelled across the TT fortnight, the Chief Minister says.

Chris Thomas has been brought back into the Council of Ministers as infrastructure minister, while Tim Crookall switches to enterprise.

Thirty-five-year-old groundworker Ryan Moore has been punished for resisting arrest.

Motorists are speeding or not noticing a crossing on the main road through Onchan, according to the district’s commissioners.

The Southern 100 organisers says that it is ‘doubtful’ that next year’s post-TT race on the Billown circuit will take place on the Sunday, due to the proposed TT 2023 schedule changes.

The police is one of several organisations speaking out in support of Loneliness Awareness Week.

Danny Kane’s fitness column.

In our charity feature, we find out about the Southern Befrienders.

Caroline Diane Kelly, who punched a former friend, has been sentenced for common assault.

In Island Life, we meet Katie Roberts, who was invited on stage in front of 75,000 people, to play drums for The Killers at a gig in Manchester.

‘Neear Nesañ’, a part Breton, part Manx group, will play together at a concert this weekend.

In the centre spread, we look back at the entertainment last week in the Bushy’s venue in the Villa Marina gardens.

They include a look forward to this weekend’s Parish Walk.

The back pages feature Isaac Batty, who produced a storming result in round two of the British National MTB Enduro Series at Llanfyllin, Wales.

