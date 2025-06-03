For most visitors to the Isle of Man during TT fortnight, spotting a racing icon is a rare thrill.
But for Ewan McGuinness, that spotlight never quite fades, even when he’s working behind the scenes.
As the son of 23-time TT winner John McGuinness MBE, Ewan has grown up in the glare of the island’s adoration for its racing heroes.
But while he’s no stranger to people whispering, asking for photos or greeting him by name, he insists life here isn’t about celebrity, it’s about connection.
‘I’m a 2001 model,’ Ewan laughs, ‘and I’ve been coming to the TT since I was one years old.
‘We missed 2001 because of foot-and-mouth, but apart from that, I’ve not known anything different.’
Speaking to Media Isle of Man, Ewan explained that his role with Monster Energy, title sponsor of the TT, sees him travel across Europe managing athletes and teams in road racing, British Superbikes, and World Endurance racing.
‘My actual title is a bit long-winded, race coordinator and athlete manager.
‘I work with the riders and teams we support, so that includes TT but also BSB rounds, Le Mans, Suzuka – the whole lot,’ he said.
‘Here at the TT I look after people like Davey Todd, Peter Hickman, Michael Dunlop… and my dad, surprisingly,’ he jokes.
While he’s usually out of the limelight, Ewan is affectionately nicknamed ‘Stato’ by many in the paddock thanks to his sharp mind for numbers and split times.
‘I’m a bit of a sector nerd,’ he admitted.
‘Mum and Dad always said I’d never be a bike racer, I was too clever!
‘So now I help out with data analysis, breaking down sectors and giving riders like Davey and Dean Harrison some feedback.’
‘Honestly, we’re not major celebrities, it’s just the Isle of Man, right?
‘But when there are 50,000 bikers in the island and you can’t go anywhere without someone recognising you, it does feel a bit surreal,’ he said.
‘But everyone loves having their ego greased now and then – you can say what you want, but it’s true!’
As for the island itself, Ewan speaks with genuine affection.
‘I absolutely love it. It’s the jewel of the Irish Sea. There’s no better place when the sun’s out,’ he said.
‘I live in the Lake District, which is stunning too, but there’s just something about the Isle of Man, the scenery, the history, the whole atmosphere.
‘I’m a bit of a history nerd too, so it ticks all the boxes.’
While his hectic travel schedule means a permanent move to the island might not be on the cards just yet, Ewan is clear: when it comes to passion, people and pride in racing, there’s nowhere quite like the Isle of Man.
And during TT, for a lad who’s been coming since he was in nappies, being a ‘mini celebrity’ here just comes with the territory.