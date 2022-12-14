This week’s Manx Independent leads with a story about a patient who was given the wrong drugs by a pharmacy.
The pharmacy in question has had a troubled few months.
Also on page one we report on a change in the way carbon emissions are being calculated. It makes it look as though it’s good news for us.
There’s also a story from court about an advocate and a businessman who have been charged with perjury.
Inside:
It was the big financial statement by the Treasury Minister in Tynwald this week. Gemma Nettle takes a look.
Why Loganair has apologised to a customer – after the Manx Independent raised her complaint.
A government minister gives her verdict on the way the owners of the Castle Mona Hotel are working.
Tesco Bank has withdrawn its car insurance services from the Isle of Man, affecting 346 customers.
Teenager Lee Jake Sheppard, who spat on a police officer after drinking at Castletown Carnival, has been sentenced.
Amazon has blamed limited carrier capacity for it being unable to deliver new purchases to the island before Christmas.
Health Minister Lawrie Hooper this week told Tynwald that the hiring of the rest of the Health and Social Care ombudsman body was ‘due imminently’.
Manx Care is running an online campaign about mental health during the festive period.
A campaign group has urged island residents to respond to public consultation on assisted dying.
Shoplifter Keely Thompson, who stole three football onesies, has been sentenced.
Elite Fitness gym has put forward a new mezzanine floor in its proposed new premises in Douglas to facilitate a ‘reasonable expansion’.
Motorist Veronica Marques Dos Santos has admitted failing to provide a sample of breath when required.
University College Isle of Man hosted its fourth annual research festival at the Nunnery campus, welcoming local and international researchers to share their expertise in presentations.
It is too early to say exactly what impact the reforms to banking unveiled by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will have on the island.
A company is distributing 50 hampers to charities in the island for Christmas.
Adam Simon Campbell has been sentenced for a string of offences.
Two people were trapped in a building during a house fire in Peel this week.
A Douglas MHK has put the unpopularity of the borough council’s bin collection policy down to a lack of engagement with residents.
A shop dedicated entirely to sustainability and environmentalism, Idea Hat is a design gallery and exhibition space where people can discover planet friendly products made from food waste. We find out more in our Green Life pages.
We also get tips on insulating our homes.
It’s panto time. One of the biggest shows is featured on the first page of our Island Life section.
Joan Cowell, the former chairman of the Manx Folk Dance Society, has released a book of new Manx dances.
The search is on for a new youth bard.
Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin, looks at Manx traditions at Christmas.
The University of the Third Age (U3A) art group has dedicated its latest exhibition in memory of its tutor, Midge Cringle.
The audience at Manannan’s Winterfest were treated to an evening packed with festive entertainment from some of the island’s best-loved performers. We have lots of photos.
Limbering up for next month’s Montane Spine Race, Orran Smith won his third race in six days at a bitterly cold West Baldwin on Saturday.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
