In this week’s Manx Independent: Seagulls attack children in park
We have been looking more at the possibility of more disruption to Steam Packet sailings if more wind farms are built in the Irish Sea.
Reporter Rebecca Brahde’s story reveals the full extent.
Also in this week’s Manx Independent, we report that two well known businessmen have been ordered to pay a lawyer more than £100,000 in a long-running dispute.
Inside:
Pupils at high schools are being told to stay at home during next week’s teachers’ strike.
Offender James Lee Vincent man has pleaded guilty in court to drug trafficking and money laundering.
The official advice from government wildlife experts is to avoid planting daffodils because they’re not native to the Isle of Man.
Fewer people in the Isle of Man are believed to have received the Covid-19 autumn vaccine booster than England, according to latest government figures.
The issue of seagulls attacking children in Mooragh Park has led to a heated debate at Ramsey Commissioners.
Tesco is going to ration eggs.
There is going to be a emergency services exercise at the airport at the weekend.
We visit the prison to see how officers and offenders are taking part in Movember.
Reporter Liam Grimley meets a man from Zimbabwe who has been helped by strangers from the Isle of Man.
There’s a lot of advice for people finding it difficult to make ends meet at a special meeting next week. We have the details.
Dieter Paul Johnsonn has been to court after police saw him snorting ketamine in a lane near a Douglas night spot.
Christmas is coming to Douglas.
A major seafront scheme in Peel has sparked complaints from residents and business owners – but only after work began on it.
The Infrastructure Minister has reaffirmed his department’s decision not to rebuild a bridge crossing near the Grandstand.
Negotiations with Loganair over the future of its Heathrow route are continuing, with a minister saying ticket sales have exceeded expectations.
A plan for the future of Ramsey’s Courthouse.
Jurby and Northern Community Initiatives will be able to improve its work in the north of the island thanks to the Manx Lottery Trust.
In Island Life, Peel Pantoloons are preparing to stage Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with a Manx panto twist.
A collection of short stories and a Manx memoir which had been packed away in a suitcase for more than 50 years have been published for the first time.
Theatre group TIE Together from Kensington Arts had their first public showing of a new show at Castle Rushen High School.
Port St Mary Children’s Concert Party took audiences on a trip down the Yellow Brick Road. We have lots of photos.
A writer asks ‘what’s the point of the Beatles?’
Artwork by the finalists in The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize Isle of Man 2022 has gone on display. We take a look.
On the back page, we highlight the Syd Quirk Half Marathon.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sports in total.
There is also plenty of community news, Danny Kane’s latest fitness column, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
