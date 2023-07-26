This week’s Manx Independent reveals how much it costs to run the island’s prison.
One advocate we speak to thinks it’s a lot.
Also on page one, we report on the case of the four people who were charged with vagrancy.

The week that many flocked to the cinemas to enjoy Barbenheimer (Barbie and Openheimer) we found out what movies were the most and least attended since 2020.
From next week, the airport’s daily runway closures will be reduced from five times a day to twice a day.
Pre-TT competitor Robert John Woolsey, who is accused of rape and indecent assault, has been denied a request to return to Northern Ireland.
The number of work experience placements have declined since the pandemic due to a change in employment practices.
The daughter of a man who began proceedings against Manx Care for medical negligence has told a court her family just wants recognition of what they say was the poor treatment he received.
The government has committed to making bus facilities a priority – 20 years after Douglas’s bus station was closed.
A new taxi service has started operating in Peel and comes after complaints from residents about how easy it was to get a cab in the town.
Do you know how to pronounce these Manx place name words – magher, reayrt and traie? Culture Vannin has produced a guide.
Scammers have been impersonating businesses in the Isle of Man, an official watchdog has reported.
The government has announced measures it hopes will grow the Manx economy.
Moira Chrystal is celebrating 50 years of service to the people of Ramsey as part of the commissioners’ staff.
A range of events have been announced that look to pay tribute to the victims of the Summerland fire.
The annual Southern District Agricultural Show returns to Orrisdale Farm this weekend.
Two men – Shaun Robert Mulligan and Frank Harrison – have appeared in court accused of being involved in smuggling 375 grams of heroin to the island.
Bunscoill Ghaelgagh ended the summer term by staging two nights of a Manx Gaelic musical adaptation of The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling at Peel Centenary Centre. See photos in the centre pages.
Taylorian Productions is preparing to bring big-hearted musical extravaganza Kinky Boots to the island stage for the first time. We have the full story in our Island Life section.
The Isle of Man has been featured in an illustrated map of the 58 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) sites in the British Isles.
Parker & Snell Youth Company are set to showcase their talents to a wide audience at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band has a vacancy for an enthusiastic and inspiring musical director.
FC Isle of Man warmed up for the new North West Counties Football League season with victory over Peel AFC at Castletown on Tuesday. That story is on the back page.
There’s more on the Gran Fondo.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
