In this week’s Manx Independent: Vet who dealt with neglected animals talks to us
On the front page of this week’s Manx Independent, we report details of a plan to move the casino into a multi-million-pound complex in the heart of Douglas.
Also on page one, the sad case of a woman who badly neglected animals.
Inside we talk to the vet who had to inspect them.
Also this week:
Most nurses in the Isle of Man say they would be willing to take industrial action over their pay, according to the union, in a formal ballot conducted with RCN members working for Manx Care.
Receiving a package containing just under four kilograms of cannabis has resulted in Christopher Peter Corkill receiving a near three-year jail sentence.
A bronze medal is to be awarded to Port St Mary RNLI helm Richard Leigh for superb boat handling, seamanship, and courage during the rescue of a yacht in rough seas last year.
Offenders Jonathan Paul Hynes and Marc O’Meara have pleaded guilty to affray after a brawl outside Bordello and been warned they might be sent to jail.
Shoplifter David McCallion has appeared in court.
The company Roots to Shoots Limited has pleaded guilty to failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety Act.
Jersey’s new government has unveiled a series of measures as it bids to tackle the cost of living crisis affecting its residents. See how its provisions compare with ours.
Douglas Council has applied for planning permission to replace the Derby Square mast after it was felled in October 2020 due to rot.
Three big events – Peel Carnival, Castletown Carnival and the Noble’s Park Fun Day – are taking place over the weekend.
Pupils from Henry Bloom Noble school have won a poster competition organised by the Alzheimer’s Society.
A company’s plans to redevelop a historic building on Douglas’s North Quay have sparked controversy.
The butterflies that are about to colonise the Isle of Man.
Disability charity Manx Mencap has held another successful two-week outreach programme with visiting therapists from London, using auditory and light techniques to help people with sensory difficulties.
The full results from the Southern Show.
Women’s football in the Isle of Man gets a boost.
We look at Yn Chrunniaght in Island Life and hear from the band Travis, who are due to play in the island soon.
Our sports team has full coverage of all the latest action from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy. Just click here to see how to read a digital edition of the Manx Independent.
