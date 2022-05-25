In this week’s Manx Independent: Why a man convicted of sexual assault would have been jailed for longer if he was in the UK

In this week’s Manx Independent, there’s a lot of turmoil in government after people resign in the wake of Dr Rosalind Ranson’s employment tribunal.

A lot of high-profile roles are empty.

We have looked into the issue and devoted a page to a diagram to show the situation.

We explain what’s happening on the opposite page. We also report Treasury Minister David Ashford’s resignation speech.

For the lead story on page 1 we talked to a mother who has been given an apology by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture over the way her son was treated after an incident involving a knife.

A proposed law that could pave the way for assisted dying was received with overwhelming support by the House of Keys.

A mobile classroom has been used at Willaston Primary School for 40 years. Education Minister Julie Edge was asked about it this week.

A number of bus services could be cut after the TT fortnight if Bus Vannin doesn’t have enough drivers, according to the minister for infrastructure.

Willen Alan Kelly was yesterday sentenced to 22 months immediate custody for indecent assault on a woman. If he’d been sentenced in the UK he’d have been jailed for longer.

Douglas Carnival is set to take place along a shorter route this July following a three-year break due to the regeneration of the city’s promenade.

Glenn Gillon, a man who harassed his ex-partner over almost a four-month period, could be sent to jail.

Many of the island’s hotels still have vacancies available just a week before TT.

Manxwoman Claire McCabe has become the new Royal British Legion Standard Bearer for Great Britain.

A page of photos of the crowd at the crucial FC Isle of Man game at the weekend.

More than 500 people attended a polo tournament at the Ballacooiley Equestrian Centre in Ballaugh on Sunday. We went along too.

In his exercise column, Danny Kane talks about the importance of doing things you enjoy.

Thirteen parliamentarians from the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan spent two days observing Tynwald. We find out what they thought.

Restaurant worker Charlotte Louise Roney has been sentenced for being drunk and disorderly after a row with a taxi driver.

In Island Life, we have a guide to the gigs happening in the Isle of Man over TT.

On the first page of the leisure and pleasure section, the Kensington Youth Arts Group is heading to one of the most prestigious stages in London as part of a UK-wide theatrical festival.

Funny man Milton Jones is coming to the island.

Help for film makers.

The best of Manx music, dance and poetry was well represented at St German’s Cathedral in Peel, with a concert held to help celebrate a landmark anniversary of an island cultural organisation. See lots of photos in the centre pages.

In sport, Matt Bostock soloed to an impressive victory in the grand final of the Sportsbreaks Tour Series in Manchester on Tuesday evening.

