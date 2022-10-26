In this week’s Manx Independent: Why the MGP had to be shortened
In this week’s Manx Independent, a politician says why they have no choice but to shorten the Manx Grand Prix.
It’s a move that’s not been popular among fans.
Also this week:
The island’s support for children on free school meals both during and outside of school term times has been questioned by politicians.
Jill Moore, the long-standing general manager of the Home of Rest for Old Horses, has announced her well-deserved retirement.
The Chamber of Commerce has advised people to get second jobs as many companies face big recruitment problems.
The Isle of Man Aircraft Registry is celebrating 15 years since it was set up.
Details about the Manx Heritage Transport Festival.
Motorcyclist Craig William Tiernan, who refused to take a breathalyser test, has been sentenced and banned from the road for five years.
The Isle of Man is one of the top destinations for a rural ‘staycation’ for UK families over the school half term holidays, according to a new survey.
Offender William Christian has been sentenced after being found guilty of growing cannabis at his home and distributing it.
The swimming pool boards will be offering free swimming at the island’s regional pools from Monday.
A photo special from the wrestling event at the Villa Marina
The government is proceeding with a new action plan on climate change. We say what you need to know about the plan.
The Service Players are marking their 80th anniversary by staging the first play the company ever performed.
The Manxman, the Steam Packet Company’s new vessel, will be leaving South Korea for the Isle of Man early next year.
The Eatery, a popular cafe in Douglas, has been put up for sale.
Peel’s town clerk says the TT 2023 schedule will have ‘adverse’ effects on business in the town.
Offender Shaun Robinson, who broke a window at his ex-girlfriend’s home, has been sentenced.
Unusual views of the island’s stunning landscape have been turned into a series of watercolour etchings. We talk to the artist in our pleasure and leisure section Island Life.
News of the end of the Post-TT races is on the back page.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in the paper.
There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
