In this week’s Manx Independent: With seven days to go till we relax Covid regulations, are we really ready?

Industrial action looms both in the island’s healthcare services and schools as unions fight for higher pay for their members.

In TT news, Enterprise Minister Dr Alex Allinson says there will be enough marshals this year as 1,200 are being trained.

We also have news about live acts planned for 1886’s outdoor stage and the Health Minister says the hospital will cope.

Gemma Sharp, from Douglas, has designed a course to help children identify and deal with anxiety.

Father and daughter Richard and Caitlin Gelder from Port Erin will run the Liverpool half-marathon to raise money for a charity which helps dementia sufferers and their families.

Local activist Courtney Heading has had his claim struck out after attempting to sue former Health Minister David Ashford for ‘misfeasance in a public office’ over his actions during the pandemic.

Scaffolder Christopher Denis De Vos who assaulted a paramedic and kicked a police van, has been sentenced.

The 50th anniversary of Ashley Hill Primary School in Onchan will be marked with a gala day in May, to which all former pupils will be invited.

The Post Office has unveiled a set of six stamps which commemorate the work of world-renowned artist Michael Sandle, among them the iconic bronze lifeboat memorial on Douglas prom’s sunken gardens.

We have a six-page Green Life special which, among other things, looks at how the Isle of Man’s marine and coastal environment can play in the fight against climate change.

The section also has also a new columnist who looks at how to save energy.

In Island Life, we look forward to more improvisation from Paul Merton and friends.

The trailer to ‘Heartstopper’, a Netflix adaptation of the hit graphic novel series written by Alice Oseman, shows Manx actor Joe Locke starring in one of the two leading roles.

There are also two pages on the Folk Awards.

On the back page. FC Isle of Man will feature on BBC1’s Football Focus programme on Saturday.

The segment on the Ravens includes interviews with a number of people connected to the club, including management, players and supporters.

There are 10 action-packed sports pages in total.

There is also plenty of community news, a page of your letters, our puzzles pages, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.

