The sixth Manx Youth Bard has been revealed.
Ballakermeen High School student Nehall Kilari, 13, fought off stiff competition by wowing the judges with his poem “The Rainbow in Black”.
The event, sponsored by Culture Vannin and supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, aims to encourage more young people to take up poetry with the competition open to anyone aged between 10-17.
The final stage of the competition was judged in person by the Manx Bards and at Henry Bloom Noble Library, in Douglas on Friday.
Bridge Carter, of the Manx Bard Committee said: ‘Nehall beat off stiff competition by wowing the judges with his incredible poem “The Rainbow in Black”.
‘Thank you to everyone who came along this evening to support us and help celebrate.
‘Also a big thanks to Culture Vannin for their continued sponsorship, the Isle of Man Arts Council for their constant support and Jan Macartney, together with The Henry Bloom Noble Library, for all they do for us.’
Nehall takes over from last year’s winner Hadassah Smith which will see him attend a number of events over the next year. The First Manx Youth Bard was Holly MacRae. She was followed by Xander Shirtliff, Brintha Yasodaran, Iva Petrova and Hadassah Smith.