A planning application for the redesigning of Foxdale School’s playing fields has been submitted for consideration.
The plan details the ‘re-designing of the playing fields, with the creation of a path, grassy mounds and the rotation of the football pitch’.
The application was validated on Thursday, March 7 and then included in the publication list on Friday, March 15.
The laid out plan includes the 90-degree turn of the sports pitch, as well as the implementation of a one metre wide pathway around it.
This pathway will lead to grassy mounds at the end of the pitch furthest away from the school, with these new mounds being a maximum height of 1.2 metres. Next to these grassy mounds, a ‘forest school’ is also set to be constructed, with a ‘learning space’ being cleared for non-permanent benches.
On one side of the sports pitch, a ‘summer house’ is also part of the planning application as well as play equipment on the adjacent side.