Also this week, an Examiner investigation reveals just how infrequently the Legislative Council – the upper chamber of our parliament – has been meeting.
An island-based company aims to become the first community-owned medicinal cannabis producer in Europe.
Garry Dentith, a leading member of a drug dealing organised crime group, has lost an appeal against his sentence – and had his jailed term increased instead.
There have been 26 calls made to the government’s whistleblowing hotline since its launch last September.
The Laxey Fair won’t be going ahead this year.
Bay Festival founders Jonathan and Jamie Irving have lost their last chance to appeal a rejected multi-million pounds negligence claim.
Offender Ryan Moore, who took photos of a potential crime scene while he was driving, has been fined £600.
The Steam Packet boss who owns a vineyard in Uruguay.
Manx Telecom has announced its planned withdrawal of copper broadband following ‘substantial progress’ in the fibre broadband roll out.
Onchan man Stewart Gray has been fined £250 for possessing a crossbow.
The projected cost of the Covid-19 independent review is over £1.4 million, according to Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
The company that owns the island’s biggest car dealership has been taken over by a Dutch firm.
The parish of Patrick goes to the polls on June 15 to elect a new commissioner.
Drink-driver Tyler Thomas Sebastian Fayle was more than twice the limit.
Firefighter Tim Pressley, who has worked with the Ramsey fire station for 15 years, is retiring.
Carpet fitter Carl Anthony Main has been in court after drug-driving.
Dr Alexander Irving tells us there should be better access to support for aspiring healthcare professionals.
An injured seal has been rescued from a beach in the island by a wildlife charity.
Castletown resident Debs Cheadle enjoyed a pillion lap of the TT course with nine-time TT race winner Peter Hickman at the weekend, with money from the fundraising activity benefiting two local charities.
The Baton of Hope, a UK-wide suicide prevention initiative and charity, will visit the TT races.
Reporter Julie Blackburn meets Richard Proudfoot and Michael Tucker who have just launched a menswear brand, Jogilby, which includes a limited edition range produced with TT star Conor Cummins.
In his column, David Cretney talks to TT superfan Ian Huntly.
