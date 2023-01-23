In your Isle of Man Examiner, we have comprehensive coverage of the CQC report into our GP practices.
There’s also a long report on the aftermath of a planning blunder which was so bad residents in Marown would be entitled to compensation if they lived in other jurisdictions, an investigator found.
Also this week:
Plans have been submitted for the first grid-scale solar farm and battery storage in the Isle of Man. It could power 8,000 homes, the company behind it says.
Plans for a 133-home development in central Douglas have come under the spotlight as two politicians ask about parking issues. We have taken a photo of the site with a drone so readers can see it in context.
Jason Craig Kneale, a 28-year-old offender has been fined for common assault and resisting arrest. He was restrained with Pava spray.
Twelve islanders are intending to raise £50,000 for local charity Isle Listen by completing a 110km hike in Arctic Sweden.
One-time House of Keys candidate Amy Burns has been sentenced for wasting police time after lying about various malicious messages being sent to her.
Shaun David Bignall, who trashed his partner’s home after she ended their relationship, has learned his fate after a court appearance.
Teenager Makenzie Parke, who was drunk and disorderly twice in six weeks, has been sentenced by magistrates.
Michelle Haywood MHK has lambasted a report into the swimming pools in the island, saying it was littered with ‘glaring errors’.
In our farming pages, we talk to Peter Keenan about the grants available to encourage people to grow trees and shrubs to help the environment.
David Cretney’s column is more serious than usual as he recounts how child abuse at Knottfield children’s home came to light.
Greg Ansara, general manager of Derivco, talks to Julie Blackburn about artificial intelligence and cracking the US – one state at a time...
Our sports section details Orran Smith’s amazing feat of running from Derbyshire to Scotland.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also our letters page, readers’ photos and puzzles.
