In your Isle of Man Examiner, customer’s fears after gas price blunder
In your Isle of Man Examiner, we report on problems with gas bills on the front page.
There are photos of reception classes inside.
Also this week:
Organist Olive Dobson who played at a chapel for an astonishing 81 years has died. We hear tributes.
The history of the Manx Aviation and Military Museum is being commemorated.
Peter Duffy, from Peel, has received his MBE for his services to the island during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Wayne Brian Tomlinson, who sent an indecent photo to an undercover police officer who was posing as a child online, has been sentenced.
Deniz Maria Yenituran, who lured a 14-year-old girl to meet her using social media, then assaulted her, has been sentenced.
Why one farmer loves dung beetles.
Reaction to the news that Flybe has pulled out of Manx services before it resumed them.
Ranald Caldwell, the Visit Agency’s non-executive chairman, tells us how the organisation is trying to entice more tourists to the Isle of Man.
We have two pages from the winners of a nature writing competition.
FC Isle of Man came from behind to secure an excellent 3-2 victory against Congleton Town at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
There is also David Cretney’s column, our letters page, puzzles, a television guide and lots of community news.
