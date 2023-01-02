This week’s Isle of Man Examiner leads with news from the hospital.
It’s at full stretch.
The front page photo is from the New Year’s Day dips and we have a story about one inside too.
Inside:
It might be three years since Laxey’s Glen Road was flooded but residents are still being affected by the aftermath. We find out how.
Nominations open later this month for seats on the Legislative Council. One member tells the Examiner she won’t be standing again.
A failure to recognise the importance of Manx food production has resulted in a worse than necessary cost of living crisis, according to the chairman of Mec Vannin.
The managing director of Gander, an Isle of Man company that aims to reduce food waste, wants to win an Earthshot Prize.
Henry Bloom Noble Library in Douglas is urging the public to take advantage of its warm space initiative through the winter months.
The police are urging motorists to slow down when driving through Marown after a number of ‘near misses’.
The recipients from the Isle of Man of the New Year’s honours.
Matthew Wilkinson has been promoted to senior associate at law firm Cains.
We ask people about new year’s resolutions in our Word on the Street feature.
Reporter Liam Grimley spends the night with the police to see how they work for a special feature.
A review of some of the big issues that affected the agricultural community in 2022.
The first part of our photo review of the year.
The big sports story on the back page is about a fund-raising fun run on Slieau Whallian.
