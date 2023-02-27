The lead story in this week’s Isle of Man Examiner might surprise some motorists.
The budget to mend highways has been cut because the roads are in such good condition.
Also on the front page, the shortage of vegetables has hit Manx shoppers.
Inside:
Another customer has come forward about having money incorrectly withdrawn from his account by Isle of Man Energy, formerly Manx Gas.
Lucy the puppy’s owners share their relief with Examiner readers after she went missing for more than four days.
Cynthia Ijachi, a Nigerian clothing designer, has moved to the Isle of Man and brought her brand Cynjach Designs with her.
Serial offender Christopher Kevin McCluskey, who drove twice while he was still disqualified, has been sentenced.
A project to reconstruct Port St Mary’s crumbling high street will be considered as part of a major change to the way government capital schemes are approved.
Two primary school children, Scott Reid and his friend Douglas, spent their half term raising money for Code Club.
Offender Marc O’Meara made comments to police which High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said bordered on homophobic.
The Manx SPCA’s finances are looking healthy despite the challenge of wide fluctuations in income.
Business leaders have strongly criticised the Isle of Man Government’s Budget and says it doesn’t address some fundamental issues.
Julie Blackburn also talks to the Treasury Minister about the impact of the Budget for farmers for our Food and Farming pages.
He also talks about the tax implications in our Working Week section.
A company founder feels the government should consider more alternatives to fossil fuels as wind turbines can be harmful to the environment.
Two dog handlers from the Isle of Man – Debbie Martin and Nikki Golding – have qualified to attend a Crufts tournament.
The Family Library’s Lego Brick Show saw just under 1,500 people attend. We went along too and took lots of photos.
Peter Karran’s attempt to become an MLC has been thwarted.
Island resident Adam Jackson came second place in an aviation competition called ‘Dawn to Dusk’.
The cost for a home educated student to sit all nine of their iGCSE exams is just under £3,500.
The Isle of Man’s senior men’s cricket team set an unwanted new world record during their 0-5 series defeat at the hands of a talented Spain side over the weekend.
That story is on the back page.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also our letters page, readers’ photos and puzzles.
