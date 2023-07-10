Inside your Isle of Man Examiner this week we have photos from inside the Manxman, the Steam Packet’s new ferry.
Lezayre’s local authority is asking its residents to halt a process that would see areas in the parish become part of Ramsey.
High-risk younger children are to be offered a Covid vaccine.
Plans have been submitted for 153 homes, retail units, a nursery and a primary school in Ramsey.
Neighbours are calling for action to deter gatherings of young drivers causing a nuisance on Douglas quayside.
The Friends of Robert Owen House charity is looking for volunteers to take over from their ageing members.
The Manx government is advertising for a new Information Commissioner – but the job advert says English is not required.
A Boney M concert at the weekend was postponed as the saga of delayed or postponed flights continues to dog the airport.
A London-based barrister is appealing against a high court ruling that has put the brakes on a long-running tax fraud inquiry.
James Jeremy Rennison, who vandalised a fence at Lord Street bus station, has appeared in court.
Daniel Grace and John Allcote have found unusual ways to raise money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution through linked fundraising campaigns.
Adam James Michael Welsh, a former car sales manager at Bentley Isle of Man, has changed his plea at the 11th hour to admit five counts of theft totalling more than £66,000.
Teenagers Tobias McKee and Ryan Thomas Pearce will be sentenced next month for their roles in arson attacks.
Andreas man Ryan Owen Pegg has admitted possessing 60 indecent images of children.
For our Word on the Street feature, we asked the public how often they use the steam railway.
Open days will be held this week to showcase proposals for the redevelopment of the Nautical Museum in Castletown.
Serial shoplifter Christine Ann Metaxas has been sentenced by a court.
While the Southern District Agricultural Show offers a fun-filled day out for all the family, it remains an important event for local farming as well. We look forward to the show.
The Fintech challenge is the big story in our Working Week section.
Lots of coverage from the Island Games, which are currently being held in Guernsey.
On the back page, we have the latest about the crushing disappointment for superstar cyclist Mark Cavendish.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
