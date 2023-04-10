We look back at the contentious issue and look forward to what will happen next.
Also on page one, we report that the number of people employed by the public sector has risen again.
Inside:
A group of more than 50 health and social care workers, including the clinical director at Hospice Isle of Man, are calling for the progression of the Assisted Dying Bill to be dropped.
A ‘derisory’ fine of £300 imposed on the owner of two dogs involved in a horrific attack on sheep at Castleward Farm in Braddan has provoked outrage among the farming community.
The Office of Fair Trading says it has dealt with hundreds of complaints about Isle of Man Energy after the company made blunders over gas bills.
Central Douglas resident Andrea Krüger is running a petition in a bid to save car parking spaces for other residents in her area.
The public will soon be able to take a walk on the latest stretch of Queen’s Pier in Ramsey to be restored.
Plans for a new Buddhist place of worship in Douglas have been submitted to the planning committee.
A restructure of the Department of Infrastructure will be a process of transition not transformation, says its minister.
The sixth annual Sight Matters Coast 2 Coast Walk – in which participants walk from Douglas to Peel – is set to return.
A week celebrating dark skies will start from Sunday. It’s a chance for people to look up and see what’s in our skies.
The deadline for people to register for the TT Homestay scheme is looming.
Our Word on the Street feature seeks the public’s views on airport parking.
The government’s upcoming changes to the housing market are planned to favour property buyers aiming to live in the island.
Laxey man Andrew Iain MacMillan has admitted driving while under the influence of cannabis. So has Onchan teenager Stephen Daniel Thomas Higgins
Photos from the Beer and Cider Festival.
A letter has been provided by the Attorney General Chambers regarding government’s position on the Laxey landslide.
Roofer Callum Christopher Misselbrook has been fined £1,050 for being drunk and disorderly and possessing ketamine.
A special event at the goat farm.
The economic problems faced by farmers are covered in our Working Week section.
David Cretney looks back at his time in discos in his column.
On the back page, Corinthians clinched the ECAP FA Cup for a third time with a dramatic late victory over Peel in the Easter Saturday final at the Bowl.
There are 10 action-packed pages of sport, including coverage of the Easter Festival of Running.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages and our letters page.
