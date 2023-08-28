This week’s Isle of Man Examiner exclusively reports on thief Garry Richard Vernon.
He stole almost £1m and, in the latest development, he’s been ordered to pay back £150,000 to his victims.
The full story is in the paper.
Also this week:
Planners have given their backing to a plan to demolish the former Salvation Army Citadel and replace it with a hotel.
The off-island company to which the government said it awarded a TT merchandising contract just eight months ago has gone into liquidation.
A senior lecturer who is a specialist in cognitive behavioural therapy is taking Manx Care to an employment tribunal amid claims of racism.
A report by the Tynwald Commissioner has thrown new light on a period when Port St Mary’s local authority was in turmoil.
There is over a year’s wait for ear, nose and throat appointments following referral by a GP.
A headteacher has asked her pupils’ parents not to bring in cakes or sweets for birthdays.
Captain Stuart McKenzie MBE has agreed to become the first president of the Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust.
Offender Jason Brown, who told a nurse she must be related to child killer Lucy Letby and chanted about another murderer, has appeared in court.
A Ramsey group of sea swimmers continues to expand, with 110 people joining its morning dip on Saturday to mark the end of the summer season.
The government is seeking registered building consent to improve the toilets in the Gaiety Theatre.
In our Word on the Street feature, we go to a campsite to ask visitors for their opinions on the Manx Grand Prix.
Aaron Lee Barnett, who punched his mother and spat on a police officer, has been jailed for six months.
Maye Manx, an Isle of Man registered ship, was involved in a life-saving operation.
Peel’s new community hub was officially opened on Saturday.
John Anthony Williams, who sent messages making threats to Manx Care, has been sentenced.
Lots of photos from the MGP Peel Day.
Hospice Isle of Man has announced the re-introduction of its respite care service.
Julie Blackburn tells readers what she thinks of the Manx Foodie Market.
She also reports on Manx success in a prestigious food competition.
David Cretney talks about how various places in the Isle of Man were given their names in his column.
Our sports team reports lots of Manx Grand Prix action.
