A Tynwald Day petitioner believes there should be an independent public inquiry into extent of vaccine injury in the island after his mother’s death.
Steve Wotton, who insists he is no anti-vaxxer, says the potential risks should be highlighted even if they’re very low.
A father from Douglas this week appeared in court after beating his daughter with a belt, a shoe, and trousers, and forcing her to kneel and pray for hour-long periods until her knees were bruised.
Six students from St Ninian’s High School in Douglas beat hundreds of European teams to take home first place for the Junior Achievement ‘Innovation of the Year’ award, at the GEN-E European finals in Istanbul.
The Treasury Minister says that support is available for those who are concerned about interest rates impacting their mortgages.
Grandmother of 21 Doreen Marshall, aged 79, deadlifted 100kg this week in an attempt to inspire others that it’s never too late to achieve their goals.
Discussions about the cost of the Manxman welcome ceremony and why there was no public viewing of the ship took place in Tynwald this week.
Gershon Riaan Koks, who who was driving at more than double the speed limit in Port Erin, has kept his licence.
Every police officer in the island is to receive an extra £3,000 in their pay packets if they don’t quit in the next 12 months.
Bird flu is back.
Douglas Council has performed a U-turn over plans to charge for parking at Noble’s Park.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan floated the idea of a strengthened code for MHKs’ use of social media in a debate in Tynwald.
A week before the 50th anniversary since the Summerland fire, the Chief Minister has apologised for government failings.
After he was sacked as Infrastructure Minister earlier in the week, Chris Thomas sensationally resigned as the chair of the housing and communities board during the sitting of Tynwald.
The Treasury Minister says that the Office for the Information Commissioner had a ‘significant’ uplift in budget before the resignation of Ian McDonald.
Manx Utilities has revealed plans to construct a 20MW onshore wind farm by 2026 as well as to install solar panels on three publicly owned buildings. We reveal more.
A debate took place in the House of Commons about the organisational and structural failings related to the Summerland tragedy in August 1973.
An arrangement between the Isle of Man and the United Kingdom has been updated and extends the period of free emergency health care to six months.
Ramsey commissioner Lamara Craine has apologised on social media for using ‘vulgar language’ to describe her constituents in a Facebook post.
St Thomas’ Rainbows turn 30 this autumn and are inviting previous members to join them for a special celebration.
Boats from harbours around the Irish Sea will be heading to Peel this weekend for what organisers expect will be the last Peel Traditional Boat Weekend.
Truman Falls and Jeff Jepson are playing together live for the first time.
An afternoon of music, fancy dress costumes, knobbly knees and afternoon tea was held for Maughold Parish Day. See photos in our Island Life section.
In the centre pages, Jackie Darbyshire tells us what she thought of the Full Monty show at the Gaiety.
The eighth annual Gran Fondo cycling event takes place this weekend, based in the north of the island but incorporating other areas in the main event on Sunday.
