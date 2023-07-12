In your Manx Independent this week , we lead with the tragedy at the Southern 100 races.
Inside;
Fees for licensing and registering taxis on the island look set to rise by more than 22%, but fare tariffs for passengers are remaining the same.
The Manx Independent has discovered that the fireworks display at the welcome ceremony for Manxman didn’t follow the Fireworks Act of 2004.
Shoplifter Christopher Corkill (also known as Nobbs) stole jeans, a belt and a purse in what the High Bailiff called an unsophisticated crime.
Two gyms, Revolution and Fusion, will go head-to-head this weekend in an attempt to pull a horse tram across Douglas Promenade to raise funds for the Manx Powerlifting Association.
The island is in ‘grave danger’ of falling short of retaining its biosphere status, a select committee has concluded.
The Isle of Man is posting stamps to the moon as part of a ground-breaking mission to explore the possibility of space as an ultra-secure, extra-planetary storage location.
Nurses on the Isle of Man are set to march from Noble’s Hospital to Villiers Square next week in a protest for better pay.
Draft flour milling contract would force producers into a ‘below cost of production’ scenario according to the Manx National Farmers’ Union.
Element Isle, a jewellery shop in the island, has raised £6,000 for 20 local charities.
Sixty-seven-year-old drink-driver Ann Roberts has been fined £750 and banned from driving for a year.
Women who are seeking to have an abortion can now receive care throughout the process in the Isle of Man.
Teenage Thomas Richard Fayle, who punched a doorman outside the Bordello night spot, has been sentenced.
Island audiences are being promised a musical spectacle this Saturday (July 15) when the famous Foden’s Band performs at the Villa Marina.
See what it was like for Ollie Kennaugh to be head teacher for the day at Laxey Primary School.
Young people in the Isle of Man have been recognised for making an outstanding contribution to Manx culture in 2022 at the North American Manx Association (NAMA) awards in Douglas.
Maughold Parish Day is to hold a knobbly knees competition.
Temperatures in the month of June reached their highest level in the last 30 years, according to statistics from the Isle of Man Meteorological Office.
The Isle of Man has submitted an official bid to host the 2029 Island Games.
A feature about how easy it is for women to get into Manx politics.
In the Island Life section, we look forward to a number of events this weekend including the Port Erin beach festival and fun in Onchan Park.
In the middle pages we have photos from the World Tin Bath Championships.
Meanwhile, our sports coverage is dominated by the Island Games, which are currently taking place in Guernsey.
There is also plenty of community news, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
PLUS we have a special section in which we show advertisements designed for local companies by schoolchildren.
