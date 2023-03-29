In your Manx Independent, we hear of a campaign of hate that included a bomb threat earlier this week.
It came after some media claimed – wrongly as it turned out – that a drag queen had delivered a sex education lesson.
Also this week:
The government has no intention to make people who continue to work after retirement age contribute to the National Insurance Fund.
Tony ‘Flash’ Howell has received his commendation from Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer for his long and dedicated service to popular music in the island.
Out of the £100,000 available from the Manx Lottery Trust to help organisers run a warm space, only £56,000 was allocated.
A number of Department of Health and Social Care initiatives in the upcoming financial year will have to be ‘paused or slowed’, says the minister.
Answering a question about homelessness, the Chief Minister this week said the Isle of Man was perhaps too small for ‘just-in-case housing’.
The Chief Minister also apologised following chaos at the airport due to works being carried out on landing systems in the last month.
Offender Kelly Hearns has been sentenced in court for eight counts of benefit fraud. She was overpaid £5,256.
Garff MHK Daphne Caine is concerned that the government is ‘washing its hands’ of the landslip in Laxey.
Fishing boat company A K Marine Limited and skipper Liam Gregory Caine have been fined thousands of pounds for catching undersized whelks.
A group of pupils from St Ninian’s High School have earned the title ‘HSBC Student Company of the Year’.
Ramsey Grammar School’s football teams have new football kits sponsored by a bank.
Offender Bethany Storm Radcliffe, who brandished a stool during a bar room brawl, has been put on probation for 12 months.
Comedian Tom Allen talks to us before his Villa Marina show.
Three of the island’s leading acoustic musicians are teaming up for a concert in Peel this weekend which will showcase the sounds of the acoustic guitar.
A Manx language version of The Wheels on The Bus, a poem about the island’s current line-up of politicians, and, of course, a musical saw, were just some of the highlights from this year’s Braaid Eisteddfod.
A review of Gandey’s Circus.
Without Wings, the Manx Autoimmune Arthritis Trust, smashed its £500 fundraising target at an open mic night held at The Black Dog Oven in Peel.
Ian Hutchinson will sit out this year’s TT after suffering a stroke when out on a cycle training ride in Spain earlier this month.
That news is on the back page of the paper. There are 11 pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.