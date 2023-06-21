This week’s Manx Independent talks to an advocate who says that the fact some of his clients - who were jailed for breaking Covid regulations - have been given a pay-out shows that the measures were too tough.
Others might take a different view.
The main story on page one features a disabled man who got stuck in a public toilet.
He tells us about his ordeal.
Inside the paper:
A public consultation has opened on Ramsey Commissioners’ plan to claim parts of neighbouring authorities
Castletown-based company Beyond Habitat Limited, described as ‘cavalier’ by a tribunal, has been ordered to pay two ex-employees a combined £14,000.
Ramsey’s Trafalgar Hotel has won the 2023 CAMRA Pub of the Year.
Peel man Ryan Lee Shepherd this week appeared in court after he punched a child on the arm and kicked a puppy.
Photos from the funeral of Raul Martinez, the competitor who died in this year’s TT races.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas says that his department will go through the judicial system if the Lord Street site continues to be used as a car park.
There are currently 20 people in the process of becoming driving instructors and one MHK says the path to certification contains too many hurdles.
Offender Jade Helena Ashton has been sentenced after she kicked a police officer and damaged a pub window.
An MHK wants answers about what he considers the inconsitencies of government pothole repair.
As the government considers the Laxey Glen Mill’s future, one of the options is a new flour mill.
A memory game app invented in the Isle of Man has been named a semi-finalist in the £4.2m Longitude Prize on Dementia.
Tynwald this week voted for the Bishop to keep his role as a lawmaker.
Photos from the Port Erin brass festival.
Passengers could miss their flights if the Isle of Man’s airport doesn’t get new scanners, according to the infrastructure minister.
Serving prisoner Anthony John Richard Lyons, who hid a ‘birthday present’ of 11 wraps of cannabis up his bottom, has appeared in court.
The way nursing, residential and home care is accessed and paid for in the island is to change, as Tynwald is asked to support further research on two models of funding for care. First Ramsey Scout Group has been awarded funding from Manx Lottery Trust to improve access into its headquarters.
University College Isle of Man (UCM) has launched its five-year strategic plan.
Teenager Tyler Lowey has been fined for being drunk and incapable. He was so drunk, police called for an ambulance.
Award-winning author Shirley Mann brings to life the Second World War women’s internment camp at Rushen in her latest novel.
One of the UK’s leading lights in melodic clawhammer banjo will make his island debut on Saturday (June 24).
Royal Northern College of Music undergraduate students Jakub Smola and Paula Lopez Atanet will be the next to perform in Ramsey Music Society’s concert series.
The many benefits of having a hobby or passion will be highlighted with a new variety show taking place at the Gaiety Theatre next month.
The annual fair of the parish of Arbory, which celebrates St Columba, takes place on Friday next week (June 30).
The creativity of University College Isle of Man students’ has gone on display and we have two pages of photos from it.
On the back page, Lizzie Holden clinched a superb gold medal in the elite women’s time trial at the British National Championships on Wednesday afternoon.
There are 10 pages of sports coverage in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
