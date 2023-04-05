In this week’s Manx Independent, we report on a man who was brought up in the island who tried to smuggle migrants into Britain.
His court case is the lead story on page one.
Inside:
David Mylchreest, a veteran of the Normandy landings who insisted he was Manx rather than British, has died in France at the age of 99.
Grand Designs’ Kevin McCloud will speak in the Gaiety Theatre this autumn.
The extent of Manx Utilities’ financial woes is laid bare in its latest annual report.
The Infrastructure Minister has hailed the bus fare cap initiative a ‘success’ despite it failing to encourage more people to take the bus.
Danny Grace, a volunteer for the Port St Mary RNLI crew, has successfully gone a year without drinking beer.
Two bus accessibility open days will be held next week to help the visually-impaired.
MHK Jason Moorhouse told his colleagues this week that he is concerned that steam train whistles are causing issues for horses and livestock.
Offender Ryan Lee Daly has admitted kicking a man in the head while he was on the ground at a taxi rank, fracturing his jaw in three places.
Twenty-two-year-old Matthew James Woods has admitted an assault which has left his victim in critical condition.
Isle of Man Art Society is celebrating its 70th anniversary with an Easter exhibition at the Villa Marina Arcade in Douglas.
A defendant has pleaded not guilty to possessing 265 indecent images of children.
The government has refused three requests for the disclosure of information relating to its handling of the Dr Rosalind Ranson case.
Dog owner Kathryn Butler, whose pets killed three sheep, has been fined and ordered to pay compensation to the farmer.
The government is working on better ways to fill vet vacancies in the island.
Young people are being invited to take part in a musical theatre workshop during the Easter school holidays.
Chef Michael William Kaighin, who stole alcohol from the same shop four times in two days, has been sentenced.
A team from Ballakermeen High School scooped the top prize in this year’s One World Charity Challenge event.
A shake-up to airport parking means that it will now cost you at least £3 if you wish to park for longer than 15 minutes.
Nine rare penguin chicks, born in the island, have been moved to zoos in England as part of a breeding programme.
A third man appeared in court this week facing an allegation of rape after two other men were charged last week.
Four days of Celtic music and performance get under way today (Thursday) with the opening of the Shennaghys Jiu festival.
The Manx Amateur Drama Federation’s (MADF) newly merged Easter Festival of Full Length and One Act Plays gets under way on Saturday.
What’s on over Easter.
The Manx Folk Awards showcased Manx music, dance, song and language over five days last week with more than 1,000 entries from children aged three to 18. We went along and took lots of photos.
In sport, we look forward to the Easter Festival of Running.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
