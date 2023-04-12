In your Manx Independent this week, Manx Care has drawn up plans to charge hospital visitors to park at Noble’s.
It’s one of a number of measures suggested by the organisation, which needs more money.
Also this week:
Bar customer Martin John Lewis Cairney, who punched a doorman in the groin outside Jaks, has been sentenced.
We hear tributes to Margaret Kennaugh, a stalwart of the community in the west of the island.
Shop manager Lisa Pailing, who stole more than £9,000 while working at Subway, this week learned her fate in court.
Save the Children’s three charity shops – in Ramsey, Port Erin and Douglas – will close their doors for the last time soon as the charity officially leaves the island on April 29.
A Coronation Event Fund has been established to support local authorities, community groups and charities in funding celebrations.
The sixth annual ‘Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride’ will take place next month.
Garff MHK Daphne Caine says Manx Utilities’ plan for a sewage plant near Laxey appears to defy gravity.
Children’s literary classic The Railway Children steams into the Gaiety Theatre next week. We preview it.
Offender Dean Anthony Whitehead has been handed a suspended sentence for assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.
Sports teaching has been given a big boost at University College Isle of Man.
Participants are being sought to take part in a gruelling fundraising relay race around the island’s coastal footpath.
Thousands of visitors attended the Isle of Man Art Society’s Easter Exhibition. We have a picture special.
The recent launch of the ME/CFS and Long-Covid service is a major breakthrough for those who have spent decades campaigning for it.
Manx Blues guitarist Davy Knowles has donated two of his instruments to young island musicians.
It was a busy weekend for the Easter Bunny ensuring there were enough eggs for all the children to find in locations around the island. We went to Ballaglass Glen to join in.
One of the world’s leading landscape photographers, Charlie Waite, is the next speaker for The Arts Society Isle of Man.
Madhatters Dance and Theatre Academy will present an enchanting show at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre, in Douglas, later this month.
Authors Dr Sarah Thomas and Dr Fiona Gell have written about two very different places – Iceland’s Westfjords and the underwater world around the Isle of Man – but their writing has captured the landscapes, nature and heritage that have shaped their own stories.
Sulby Primary School head Penny Doran has praised her pupils’ recent production of the ‘Jungle Book’. We have taken a lot of photos.
FC Isle of Man will host Bury AFC at the Bowl this weekend in the Premier Division of the North West Counties Football League.
That’s one of the stories on the back page. There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
