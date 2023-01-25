A Manx Independent reporter this week went to the site of a proposed big development in Douglas and found that some people are far from happy with the idea.
The story is on the front page of the paper.
Also this week:
Island-based yacht management firm Dohle has been fined £4,000 for not complying with rules designed to thwart money-laundering.
The latest on the spoof email that was sent under Douglas Council’s leader’s name.
The Diana Princess of Wales Hospice Care at Home Trust (Hospice at Home) is celebrating 25 years of fundraising in 2023 with an ambition to achieve its highest-ever annual fundraising total this year.
Douglas-based Master Log Cabins says it is losing customers because they are being forced to pay more VAT.
Douglas Choral Union will be providing monstrously good entertainment with its latest production Young Frankenstein.
Restaurant worker Bogdan Rizhuk has been in court after being found drunk and incapable outside a bar in Douglas.
News on new flats in Willaston.
Defendant Kim Johnny Moland has been sentenced after admitting threatening behaviour at the hospital.
The Manx Lottery Trust has distributed 25 grants and awarded £47,688 from its community warm spaces fund since its launch in October 2022.
Alex Allinson Ramsey MHK has accused Jason Moorhouse of ‘reading out of an anti-democratic handbook’.
Burglar Jordan Declan John Caley appeared before the High Bailiff after he reported himself to the police.
More than 1,000 suspicious emails were reported in November and December to the island’s Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance.
Donovan Bradley Kitching, aged 38, this week appeared in court accused of two counts of assaulting a police officer and one of resisting arrest. He is being sent for trial.
Ian Galloway, aged 78, will be shaving his hair and beard to raise money for Mannin Cancers. We find out why.
Just under 30% of the ‘extremely clinically vulnerable’ residents in the island have not taken the vaccine booster.
Our Down Memory Lane feature looks at Chester Street in Douglas before the car park was built.
The full story of 18th century trader, Peel man Captain Henry Corrin, has been revealed for the first time thanks to first-time author John Manley.
A short documentary featuring Manx artists aimed at demystifying the artistic process has been selected for four prestigious festivals.
What was found when volunteers cleaned out the boating lake at Mooragh Park.
On the back page, FC Isle of Man could enjoy a welcome boost ahead of a potentially pivotal weekend in the North West Counties Football League.
There are 11 action-packed pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our puzzles pages, our letters page, the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
