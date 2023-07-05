It also include lots of photos from the day.
Also this week:
People in the Isle of Man are being encouraged people to check their pockets after selling a Manx coin for £236.74.
Jole Richard Moore has admitted assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest after an incident on a boat in Port St Mary.
A charity has submitted plans for a bespoke Cancer Information and Support Centre on the grounds of Noble’s Hospital.
The government is proposing to temporarily remove the requirement for work permits across all sectors and occupations, following public consultation.
Tributes have been paid to a popular couple – Reverend Sidney Mourant and his wife Betty – who played important roles at a Douglas church.
Offender Kimberly Crellin has been sentenced after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Teenager Jordan Joseph Halligan-Bunce, who was Pava-sprayed while resisting arrest while he was drunk and disorderly outside the Outback bar in Douglas, has appeared in court.
A care home in the south of the island has held a memory and silk-painting workshop for its residents. We see some of the work.
Manx boats will be able to fish for herring for the first time in decades, after a ‘once in a generation’ post-Brexit quota deal with the UK.
Cruse Bereavement Care Isle of Man has been awarded funding from the Manx Lottery Trust, enabling it to implement and launch its new digital transformation project.
The island’s main sewage treatment site has ‘sufficient spare capacity’ for development.
Sixty-six-year-old Courtenay Adam Heading this week appeared in court charged with threatening behaviour.
The island is set to host the 2023 Small Countries Financial Management Programme (SCFMP), an initiative that will welcome participants from all around the world.
Offender Louise Lillian Hitchen has admitted punching a man after a parking rage incident.
In the Island Life section, we look forward to the Yn Chrunniaght Celtic festival.
Author Rona Halsall has published her tenth psychological thriller - and it features one of her favourite storylines and been the hardest to write.
There are two opportunities to hear Douglas Choral Union’s Summer Concert.
Fairies, the Moddey Dhoo and Mark Cavendish all went to Laa Columb Killey thanks to Arbory School pupils’ creative interpretation of the fancy dress theme of Manx myths and legends.
The first Full Moon Festival was ‘a perfect event’, organiser Scott Bradshaw has declared. We have coverage in the centre page.
On the back page, the Isle of Man is sending a team of nearly 200 athletes to the NatWest Island Games which get underway in Guernsey this weekend.
There are 11 pages of sport in total.
There is also plenty of community news, our letters page, puzzles pages the gig guide and a seven-day television guide.
The Manx Independent is in the shops now.
But you don’t have to go to a shop to buy a copy.
Just click on the subscriptions section of this website to see how to read a digital edition of the Manx Independent.