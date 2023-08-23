In your Manx Independent, the Steam Packet has responded to internet conspiracy theories about the Manxman. That’s the big story on page one.
Ian Ronald Goldsmith – known by millions of TV viewers as Goldie – has appeared in court charged with threatening behaviour and possessing cannabis.
Rider Ian Bainbridge died in the incident that saw Tuesday evening’s Manx Grand Prix qualifying session red flagged.
The government spent £41,591,22 re-floating, cleaning up and disposing of a boat which sunk in Peel Harbour.
Defendant Donovan Kitching appeared in court this week accused of stabbing a man.
Motorist Jeanette Arnold, who drove without insurance or tax, has been fined £810.
Following its win of the island’s Campaign for Real Ale 2023 Pub of the Year, The Trafalgar Hotel in Ramsey, has won CAMRA Regional Pub of the Year for Cumbria, Lancashire and the Isle of Man.
Nine Manx Scouts have arrived back from the 25th world Scout Jamboree event in South Korea, which was severely disrupted because of extremely hot weather.
The planned closure of the Cummal Mooar residential home in Ramsey has been put on hold.
Reporter Rebecca Brahde explores the history of women’s football in the island off the back of the Lionesses Cup success
A fundraiser has kayaked for nine hours from Ireland to the Isle of Man to raise money for a homeless charity.
Mooinjer Veggey, a Manx educational charity, has launched its ‘Berree Dhone’ award summer competition.
The Tynwald Commissioner for Administration has ruled against two Douglas residents’ complaints about fortnightly bin collections because they were not able to show ‘injustice’ or ‘hardship’.
The island’s endoscopy nurses have raised money for a local lung cancer charity.
Tributes have been paid to a former BBC reporter who has died aged 92. Harold Briley cut his journalistic teeth on the Isle of Man Times, where he started working in 1948.
The restoration of Queen’s Pier, Ramsey, has taken another step forward.
An environmentally-friendly clothes ‘swap shop’ is to take place at the weekend.
A monthly event in Ballasalla has raised £10,700 for the Abbey Church.
Delivery driver David Ronald Atherton, who hit a woman with his trailer, has been sentenced.
Parodos Theatre Company will present a fully immersive performance of Shakespeare’s classic The Merchant of Venice at the Villa Marina Gardens in Douglas.
Laxey Sketch Club is hosting an exhibition of members’ work.
A timetable of art, music, dance and drama events from the Arts Council.
Singers from Bangalore in India are travelling to Peel to take part in Peel Choir Fest.
Ducks are limbering up for the Great Glen Maye Duck Festival.
Howard Caine has reclaimed the Manx Slam crown with a side-splitting presentation on the problems at Isle of Man Airport.
Michael Manning, the eighth Manx Bard, tells us his top 10 in arts or literature.
The centre pages are full of photos from the Port Erin Festival.
On the back page we have action from the Manx Grand Prix so far and news why one competitor was disqualified.
