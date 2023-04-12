The first direct flight from the Isle of Man to Malaga this year took off at the weekend.
Flights will leave for the Costa Del Sol destination every Saturday until June 3, including TT week, and then back again for the autumn.
They are sold by C.I. Travel Group, which also runs the flights to Palma, in Majorca, from the Isle of Man.
Speaking in December, C.I. Travel Group’s managing director Robert Mackenzie said: ‘We are delighted to have been able to secure further capacity to be able to offer more direct flights from the Isle of Man.
Ronaldsway Airport director Gary Cobb said: ‘We welcome the additional spring programme to Malaga, which enables islanders to have greater choice and more convenient flights without the requirement to transit through other airports.’