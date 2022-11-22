Income tax offenders told to pay fines
Fines totalling £32,070 have been issued to 13 individuals and 18 businesses for income tax and national insurance related offences. Costs were awarded.
Where the relevant return(s) and/or account(s) remain outstanding, a Court Order was granted requiring the submission of those return(s).
Failed to pay Income Tax Instalment Payments and/or Class 1 National Insurance Contributions by the due date:
Boy Shane Limited, of Archallagan Terrace, Foxdale, 9 offences, fine £2800.
Ellan Vannin Gymnastics Club Ltd, of Pulrose Road, Douglas, two offences, fine £750.
Mama’s Kitchen Limited, of Queen’s Promenade, Douglas, eight offences, fine £1,970.
Panelcraft Insurance Repair Centre Limited, of Carr’s Lane, Tromode, seven offences, fine £2,530.
P Horne Plasterers Ltd, of Ballabrooie Gardens, Douglas, one offence, fine £1,000.
St John’s Steel Services Limited, of Mines Road, Foxdale, six offences, fine £2,330.
Star Grill & Pizza Ltd, of Marina Road, Douglas, two offences, fine £750.
Ten M Property Services Ltd, of Kerrowkeil Road, Grenaby, one offence, fine £1,000.
The Village Workshop Limited, of Glen Road, Laxey, three offences, fine £,1240.
Wilton (IOM) Ltd, of Athol Street, Douglas, six offences, fine £1,540.
Failed to submit Personal Income Tax Return(s) at the correct time:
Ian Allsey, of Camlork Place, Union Mills, one offence, fine £500.
Stephen Barry Cowell, of Albany Road, Peel, three offences, fine £300.
Megan Louise Fielden, of Newtown Estate, Santon, one offence, fine £200.
David John Gay, of Greeba Road, Douglas, one offence, fine £500.00.
Samuel Richard McClements, of Ballamaddrell, Port Erin, one offence, fine £500.
Linda McCormack, of Kensington Road, Douglas, three offences, fine £1350.
Mark Francis Shuttleworth, of School Road, Onchan, three offences, fine £900.
Mark Christopher Tully, of Ballaughton Park, Douglas, two offences, fine £765.
Farrell Christopher Williams, of Laureston Close, Douglas, three offences, fine £900.
Failed to comply with a Notice to submit Company Income Tax Return(s)
David Paul Allen (Officer of Allenbrook Pearce Ltd), of Crescent Road, Ramsey, one offence, fine £500.
Kevin Peter Cringle (Officer of Cringle Motorcycle Racing Ltd), of Balthane, Ballasalla, three offences, fine £900.
Tomasz Dziardziel (Officer of Top Gear Trade Sales Ltd), of Howe Road, Onchan, two offences, fine £765.
Sandra Louise Patterson (officer of Miracles Recruitment Limited), of Kings Court, Ramsey, two offences, fine £1,150.
Cristina Lavinia Dziardziel (officer of Top Gear Trade Sales Ltd), of Howe Road, Onchan, two offences, fine £765.00;
Failed to submit Employer’s Annual Return(s) at the correct time:
Prodeo Limited, of Ard Reayrt, Laxey, one offence, fine £100.
Failed to comply with a Notice to submit Accounts in support of a Personal Income Tax Return
Mark Stuart Cleator, of Glen Tramman, Ramsey, two offences, fine £765.
Vitor Caetano Duarte Correia, of Parliament Street, Ramsey, one offences, fine £500.
Anthony Mark Oates, of Balnahowe, Santon, one offence, fine £500.
my Anne Whorrall, of Eyreton Road, Crosby, three offences, fine £600.