Income thresholds for access to public sector housing have been been increased after Tynwald members approved proposals brought forward by the Department of Infrastructure at the June sitting.
The thresholds below came into effect on July 1, having been established following consultation with housing providers and Statistics Isle of Man.
A single person with no children can have a maximum gross income of £34,500.
For a couple with three children it's £50,500.
The change will affect applicants waiting for housing on public sector waiting lists and will result in changes to the Fixed Term Tenancy Policy. Any applicants or tenants affected will be written to directly.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK said: ‘This is one of a number of steps being taken to develop affordable housing options for people across the Isle of Man. The change will make public sector housing an option for more people who may currently be struggling to afford accommodation in the private rental market.
‘While the criteria are being raised, it is important to be clear that the number of public sector properties available will not immediately increase. It is therefore likely some waiting lists will grow if there is an influx of newly-eligible applicants following the changes until more public sector houses become available for occupation.’
The Department of Infrastructure, in conjunction with the Housing & Communities Board and local authorities, is undertaking a wider review of housing allocation policy. Details of the amendments made to the policy, and how to apply for public sector housing, can be found by visiting www.gov.im/publicsectorhousing where contact details of housing authorities across the island are also available. Alternatively, call the department’s housing team on 685955 or email [email protected] for assistance with enquiries.