Access issues with Braddan Parish Commissioners new multi-million pound Roundhouse project at the Strang are rumbling on.
While the site had a phased opening this week, concerns have been raised from Manx Care about the current access route, West Drive on Balloates Road, with increased on-site traffic on Noble’s Hospital grounds.
Originally a dedicated road to the leisure centre was in a planning application that was approved in May 2023, however financial constraints meant the Commissioners opted to use access through hospital roads.
It is now understood that Braddan Commissioners are now having to reinstate their initial plan of a new specific access to the site following these complaints from the Department of Health and Social Care and Manx Care.
But before work on the new route goes out to tender and is constructed, the local authority have worked with Manx Care and Department of Infrastructure’s highway services to determine the best way for visitors to access the facility.
It has been agreed the entrance and access will have directional signage and additional safety measures.
This was necessary for Manx Care who say without these safety measures there is an ‘increased risk of collisions, and potential access problems for emergency vehicles’.
They’re asking visitors to ‘take extra care on-site, and ensure that no roads are obstructed, particularly so that large emergency vehicles are able to proceed as needed’.
The Roundhouse scheme, which includes a cafe, playground, sports hall, nursery and health facilities, is £3.4 million over budget and originally meant to be completed and open in August last year.
It is not encouraging general visitors at this moment as there are ‘still ongoing external groundworks taking place with large vehicles on site’.
The sports hall however is up and running, but bookings are by prior arrangement as they have no drop-in sessions yet.
Meanwhile issues have also been raised regarding parking at the facility, with concerns that Roundhouse visitors might take up spots for hospital patients and staff and vice versa. The car park is currently yet to be complete.
The Commissioners say the number of spaces for the car park was determined by a traffic statement submitted with the original planning application, and provides for a steady turnover of users.
It added it will be placing a parking order on the car parking to deter people from using it for anything else than attending the facility which will be overseen by members of staff on a regular basis and parking tickets can be used.