Maria Bridson, from BridsonHalsall Advocates, was part of this year’s Isle of Man Indaba trip which saw a group of finance and business professionals visting South Africa with a view to strengthening business ties. Here she writes about her experiences.
As a first-time visitor to South Africa I was blown away by its beauty, hospitality and diversity, not to mention its stunning food and wine.
The Indaba travelled to Johannesburg, Umhlanga Durban, Cape Town and Stellenbosch and the events were well attended by professional advisers and local businesses from tech startups to multinationals plus individuals looking to explore their overseas options.
The Indaba showcased opportunities in the Isle of Man for the purpose of attracting new investment and businesses to grow our economy.
The Manx businesses supporting the Indaba spanned banking, corporate and trust services, law and investments which together with the Isle of Man Government representatives meant that attendees got a comprehensive overview of the island’s offering.
South Africans are by nature entrepreneurial and innovative.
As a good example, on the Saturday evening I met a business leader who ran a social enterprise.
Her social enterprise, Reel Gardening, provided land, seeds, equipment and support to local communities to grow and sell their own produce.
By 10am Monday morning I took delivery of BridsonHalsall branded plant pots containing seeds to give to delegates attending the Indaba event.
The efficiency of the printing and delivery was amazing and testament to the energy and determination of South African enterprise.
For those South African attendees who are looking to move overseas the events gave them first hand opportunity to ask questions about island life and the process of relocation.
There is always much to consider not only the visa application process or financial emigration but the important issues of moving pets or purchasing property in a different system.
I was fortunate to be accompanied by my colleague Bernadette Arlow who is a South African attorney and who recently relocated to the island with her family from South Africa.
Bernadette was able to answer many practical questions and share her experiences and Isle of Man conveyancing knowledge.
A key focus of the Indaba was discussions about how South African businesses can globalise and grow and so create opportunities to re-invest and expand their South African operations.
The attractiveness of the Isle of Man as a jurisdiction with its stable economy, well-regarded regulation and flexible corporate vehicles were messages which resonated well with delegates.
It was also encouraging to have discussions across a range of regulatory and compliance issues.
The Isle of Man as a jurisdiction has been subject to international scrutiny over many years and it was interesting to share our experiences with South African professionals and businesses who are dealing with the impact of the recent greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
Hopefully, as business links develop between the two jurisdictions then such mutually positive dialogues can continue.
Personally, I really enjoyed getting to know the diverse and knowledgeable group from the other Isle of Man businesses who made up the Indaba team.
The trip provided a great opportunity to spend time with colleagues and learn about the range of services offered by other island businesses.
The collegiate approach of the Indaba, with a primary focus on promoting the Isle of Man as a whole rather than our specific companies, was refreshing and can only assist in the way we provide services to our clients and promote the island as a destination of choice for business, assets and people.