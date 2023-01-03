Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Belonging (DIE&B) are essential to building a positive culture and ensuring everyone has equal opportunities within a business.
Capital International Group employs more than 200 people across the Isle of Man and South Africa, with our people coming from many different backgrounds and bringing with them a range of experiences.
We pride ourselves on our strong company culture and recognise the many benefits a diverse workforce can bring.
Our DIE&B committee, which is made up of not only our People and Culture team but also employees from various departments across the organisation, are dedicated to maintaining a vibrant and inclusive workplace that ensures everyone can succeed.
We emphasise to our employees that promoting a positive company culture is not only the committee’s responsibility, but something everyone should engage in.
To encourage this, we run workshops to help our employees understand each other’s differences.
This encompasses a range of things; from neurodiversity to menopause. We want to make sure that we celebrate all diversity and there has been lots going on within this space over the last 12 months.
Understanding Neurodiversity:
Verywellmind.com define Neurodivergence as ‘the term for people whose brains function differently in one or more ways than is considered standard or typical.
There are many different ways that neurodivergence manifests, ranging from very mild ways that most people would never notice, to more obvious ways that lead to a person behaving differently than is standard in our society.’
Neurodivergence manifests in different ways including Autism, Dyslexia, ADHD and Tourette’s to name just a few.
The characteristics of neurodiverse people can be enormously useful in organisations. They offer new ways of thinking and fresh perspectives to companies and are able to spot things that might not normally be noticed.
We wanted to gain a better understanding of the number of neurodivergent people currently working for the Group and earlier this year sent out a private questionnaire.
Following this, we have been working on better accommodating and supporting our neurodiverse colleagues so that they can work to the best of their abilities.
On top of this, we’ve been running workshops to educate our employees on the differing experiences of neurodivergent people, the barriers they face in the workplace and how their neurodivergence is an asset.
A highlight of this training was colleagues volunteering to share their own personal experiences of neurodivergence as well as a presentation from the Manx Dyslexia Association.
Demystifying the Menopause:
Menopausal women are demographically the fastest growing group of workers in the UK.
Despite it being a natural life process for women, the menopause, and how it can affect a woman at work, is rarely discussed.
Menopause education not only empowers employees going through menopause but also enables colleagues to understand how they can provide support.
Earlier this year, we ran sessions targeted at those experiencing the menopause at the time. The colleagues that attended talked openly about their own experiences and we were able to gauge how we as a company can adapt to better accommodate those experiencing symptoms.
We also ran sessions with all of our people managers, so they know how best to support their colleagues.
A Patchwork of Personalities
Having a range of personality types in the workplace means you can tap into a greater number of perspectives and opinions which, when it comes to problem-solving, can be invaluable.
The more vibrant the mix of personalities, the more skills you’ll have at your disposal.
It could be that you have a few members of your team that are more analytical, a handful of creative employees and some that connect well with people. You can play to the strengths of these individuals to get the job done more efficiently.
At Capital International Group, we are currently in the process of rolling out ‘Insights’ training for all of our employees.
This involves a training session, followed by a questionnaire which will provide each member of our team with their own personality profile. The aim of this training is to equip our team with the tools to build better relationships by becoming not only more self-aware, but also aware of how others may prefer to work or communicate.
The Power of Inclusive Recruitment
Nobody should be disadvantaged during the recruitment process, and everyone should be given equal opportunities. At Capital, we understand and value the different traits and experiences that people can bring to the table.
Earlier in the year, we provided training to all of our hiring managers in behavioural inclusion. This helped them to understand the risk of unconscious bias and learn ways of mitigating this risk to create a more inclusive hiring process and to attract diverse talent.
Plans for 2023
Over the next 12 months, we plan to continue the momentum within our DIE&B initiatives by rolling out more general training across the organisation. One exciting idea we have planned for this year is to explore the different cultures of our employees and with their help, we hope to begin highlighting and celebrating their customs and traditions across the business.
