Industrial turmoil is looming at the Steam Packet.
Maritime trade union Nautilus has told Manx Radio it is currently balloting members over potential industrial action.
The union claims the Steam Packet refused ‘to engage in independent arbitration despite repeated requests’ following conflicts which began by 'the company trying to enforce changes to terms and conditions of employment or rotas.
TheSteam Packet Company said: "Negotiations between Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and Nautilus have been ongoing for two and a half years.
"The company respects the ongoing process and wishes to give all parties the best opportunity to come to a settlement. Therefore we will not be commenting further at this time."
Meanwhile Treasury said: "The Treasury is the sole shareholder of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company which operates as an arm’s length organisation.
"Pay negotiations with recognised staff representatives are undertaken by the company's management, free of shareholder influence; it would therefore be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."