The Isle of Man has been welcoming an influx of migrants from North Africa and Southern Europe.
Numbers of beautiful clouded yellow butterflies are the highest seen in more than 30 years.
Although some of these migratory butterflies turn up in parts of mainly southern Britain every year, the species is noted for occasional years of mass immigration.
Butterfly expert Garry Curtis said it had been the best year for them since 1992.
He said: ‘2025 has seen a very nice influx of clouded yellow butterflies.
‘This is a migratory butterfly, making its way here from North Africa and Southern Europe. It doesn't reach here every year, although the incidence of it appearing is increasing. In the past it was in the order of a one in 10 year event but it has reached here in six of the last 10 years.
‘It is a bright yellow butterfly with a broad black border to its wings. Whilst in flight it is clearly a bright and colourful butterfly it is nevertheless one of the frustrating species which doesn't rest with its wings open. Fortunately modern cameras are able to catch it in flight to show off its beauty to the fullest extent.’
As a general rule this species cannot survive a British winter in any stage of its life cycle but there are indications that it may recently have successfully overwintered as a caterpillar on the south coast of England.
Historically, most sightings are made in August and September. Occasionally they are seen as late as October but generally sightings cease before the end of September, although that will be closely related to weather conditions.
This year the first was seen at Scarlett on July 16 and sightings really picked up from August 11 onwards.
The one pictured here was spotted on Sunday on the coast path at Gansey.
Gary said: ‘A number were seen on Monday at Scarlett, which is as reliable a place to see them as any but they have been seen throughout the island to the Point of Ayre.
‘This is the best year since 1992 although that was spectacular because that year they arrived in May which enabled them to breed here and produce a huge second brood in August.’
*The Manx Butterflies Facebook page is well worth following for all of the latest butterfly news and to submit your own photos and sightings.