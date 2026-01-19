Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood MHK has stepped down from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.
The decision follows a request from Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, who cited ongoing policy disagreements and tensions surrounding a number of key infrastructure issues.
It’s now been confirmed that Tim Crookall MHK will be returning, making it the third time he’ll be Infrastructure Minister.
In a statement, the Chief Minister thanked Dr Haywood for her contribution to government over the past 15 months, but said it had become increasingly clear that certain policy matters were causing significant friction.
‘Over recent months it has been clear that there have been a number of policy matters which have caused considerable friction between the Government, Tynwald and elements of our society,” Mr Cannan said.
‘It is my opinion that these matters need to be addressed and can no longer be left to resolve themselves through protracted political arguments.
‘I would like to thank Dr Haywood for her work across what is a complex and large Department over the last year and wish her well for the future.’
In an email sent to Dr Haywood, with Tynwald members copied in, the Chief Minister confirmed he had asked her to step down in order for government to take a different approach to several major infrastructure policies.
‘I have asked you to step down from the Department of Infrastructure in order that government can pursue a renewed approach to a number of infrastructure matters you are currently leading,’ the email stated.
He highlighted the department’s role in introducing the roll-out of 20mph speed limits and the controversy surrounding the Local Government Bill as key issues that ‘need to be addressed differently’.
Dr Haywood’s departure comes amid a wider reshuffle of the Council of Ministers, as the Chief Minister seeks to redefine the government’s priorities for the remainder of this administration.
It follows a reshuffle announced by the Chief Minister this morning, with Dr Alex Allinson stepping down, and Chris Thomas MHK replacing him as Treasury Minister.